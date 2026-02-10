LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘The Book Is Not Yet Published Or Available’: MM Narvane Memoir’s Publishing House Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims Of Book Being Not Up For Sale

‘The Book Is Not Yet Published Or Available’: MM Narvane Memoir’s Publishing House Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims Of Book Being Not Up For Sale

Penguin Random House issued a fresh statement after Rahul Gandhi alleged that General MM Naravane’s memoir Four Stars of Destiny was being wrongly termed unavailable.

Penguin clarifies after Rahul Gandhi rebuts publisher on Narvane memoir (IMAGE: X)
Penguin clarifies after Rahul Gandhi rebuts publisher on Narvane memoir (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 10, 2026 17:04:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘The Book Is Not Yet Published Or Available’: MM Narvane Memoir’s Publishing House Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims Of Book Being Not Up For Sale

Penguin Random House issued a fresh statement on Tuesday following an allegation by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the publisher had incorrectly claimed that ‘Four Stars of Destiny’ authored by former Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane, was not available for sale.

“A book is considered published only when it is available for purchase across retail channels,” Penguin Random House said in a statement that it posted on its social media platforms.

“Pre-order is a standard publishing practice. It allows readers and retailers to place advance orders. The book is not yet published or available,” it said.

You Might Be Interested In

The publisher said that “An announced book, a book available for pre-order, and a published book are not the same thing” and adding that it remains “committed to clarity and transparency in the books we publish.”

Earlier today, speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi cited General MM Naravane’s X post from 2023 and also claimed that the memoir was available for sale online.

“Hello friends, my book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy Reading, Jai Hind. This is the tweet Mr Naravane made. Either he is lying, which I don’t believe, or the Penguin (publisher) is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth. Penguin says the book has not been published. But the book is available on Amazon. Gen. Naravane has tweeted, “Please buy my book” in 2023. I believe Naravane ji over Penguin. Do you believe Penguin over Naravane ji? I believe Naravane ji has made certain statements in his book which are inconvenient for the Government of India and the Prime Minister. Obviously, you have to decide if Penguin or the former Army chief is telling the truth,” the Congress MP said.

Late last night, the publisher issued a statement in which they said, “In light of recent public discourse and media reporting, Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army. We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book – in print or digital form – have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India.”

Penguin Random House India further said that any copies currently in circulation, in any format or on any platform, constitute a copyright infringement and must be immediately ceased. The publisher added that it will exercise remedies available under law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book.

“Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitute an infringement of PRHI’s copyright and must immediately be ceased. Penguin Random House India shall be exercising remedies available in law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book,” read the statement.

The publisher added, “This statement is being issued to place the publisher’s position on record.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 5:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: congressMM NaravanePenguin publisherrahul gandhi

RELATED News

Who Was Sushen Chandra Shekhar? Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh Amid Rising Attacks On Minorities

What Is SCALP Missile? India and France In Talks For €300 Million Cruise Weapon Used To Strike Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

HDFC Bank Viral Video Row: Aastha Singh, Who Said ‘Thakur Hoon, Bakcho*i Nahi,’ Explains Why She Lost Her Cool — Here’s The Other Side Of The Story

‘Don’t Look Into His Eyes, Don’t Shake Hands’: Are There Strict Protocols To Meet Allu Arjun? Shocking Claims About Pushpa 2 Star’s Tantrums Go Viral

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Reacts To No-Confidence Motion Notice Against Him, Directs Secretariat To Examine Take, Appropriate Action

LATEST NEWS

FELA Launches “FELA News”- A Comprehensive Digital News Platform Covering India, World & Beyond

Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village

‘The Book Is Not Yet Published Or Available’: MM Narvane Memoir’s Publishing House Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims Of Book Being Not Up For Sale

What Is Epstein Library, How To Download Nude Images From Sex Offender Island

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026–27: Second Merit List Out Here’s How To Check

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

Infinix Note 60 To Debut Soon With Rear Matrix Display, 50MP ‘Night Master’ Lens, Check All Specs And Launch Date

EXPLAINED – Why BCCI Won’t Allow Indian Cricketers’ Wives And Families On Tour During T20 World Cup 2026

The 50 Show: Divya Agarwal’s Team Hits Back At Bhavya Singh Over ‘Separate Living’ Claims With Apurva Padgaonkar, Slams ‘Gold Digger’ Charge

CBSE Announces On-Screen Evaluation For Class 12 Board Exams from 2026

‘The Book Is Not Yet Published Or Available’: MM Narvane Memoir’s Publishing House Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims Of Book Being Not Up For Sale

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘The Book Is Not Yet Published Or Available’: MM Narvane Memoir’s Publishing House Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims Of Book Being Not Up For Sale

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘The Book Is Not Yet Published Or Available’: MM Narvane Memoir’s Publishing House Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims Of Book Being Not Up For Sale
‘The Book Is Not Yet Published Or Available’: MM Narvane Memoir’s Publishing House Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims Of Book Being Not Up For Sale
‘The Book Is Not Yet Published Or Available’: MM Narvane Memoir’s Publishing House Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims Of Book Being Not Up For Sale
‘The Book Is Not Yet Published Or Available’: MM Narvane Memoir’s Publishing House Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims Of Book Being Not Up For Sale

QUICK LINKS