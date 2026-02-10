‘The Book Is Not Yet Published Or Available’: MM Narvane Memoir’s Publishing House Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims Of Book Being Not Up For Sale

Penguin Random House issued a fresh statement on Tuesday following an allegation by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the publisher had incorrectly claimed that ‘Four Stars of Destiny’ authored by former Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane, was not available for sale.

“A book is considered published only when it is available for purchase across retail channels,” Penguin Random House said in a statement that it posted on its social media platforms.

“Pre-order is a standard publishing practice. It allows readers and retailers to place advance orders. The book is not yet published or available,” it said.

The publisher said that “An announced book, a book available for pre-order, and a published book are not the same thing” and adding that it remains “committed to clarity and transparency in the books we publish.”

Earlier today, speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi cited General MM Naravane’s X post from 2023 and also claimed that the memoir was available for sale online.

“Hello friends, my book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy Reading, Jai Hind. This is the tweet Mr Naravane made. Either he is lying, which I don’t believe, or the Penguin (publisher) is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth. Penguin says the book has not been published. But the book is available on Amazon. Gen. Naravane has tweeted, “Please buy my book” in 2023. I believe Naravane ji over Penguin. Do you believe Penguin over Naravane ji? I believe Naravane ji has made certain statements in his book which are inconvenient for the Government of India and the Prime Minister. Obviously, you have to decide if Penguin or the former Army chief is telling the truth,” the Congress MP said.

Late last night, the publisher issued a statement in which they said, “In light of recent public discourse and media reporting, Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army. We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book – in print or digital form – have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India.”

Penguin Random House India further said that any copies currently in circulation, in any format or on any platform, constitute a copyright infringement and must be immediately ceased. The publisher added that it will exercise remedies available under law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book.

“Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitute an infringement of PRHI’s copyright and must immediately be ceased. Penguin Random House India shall be exercising remedies available in law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book,” read the statement.

The publisher added, “This statement is being issued to place the publisher’s position on record.

(With Inputs From ANI)

