‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’

On Tuesday, February 9, the Delhi High Court took a hard look at the fight over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate. The court didn’t hold back, calling the family’s dispute over the Rani Kapur Family Trust a “sorry state of affairs.”

The judge even reminded everyone in the courtroom about their “God-given wealth,” as if to say, look at what you’re really fighting over.

Court pulls up Priya Sachdev Kapur, Karisma Kapoor over estate war

The court suggested that Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdev Kapur, and the rest, including Karisma Kapoor’s kids, should try mediation instead of dragging things out in court.

Justice Mini Pushkarna led the bench and pointed out that everyone was hurting in their own way after Sunjay’s death, and the family should try to move forward with respect. The judges asked the lawyers to check if their clients would agree to mediation.

“It’s a very sorry state of affairs,” the judge said in court. “Defendant No. 1 (Priya Kapur) should show respect to the plaintiff (Rani Kapur). All of you are in pain, you’re grieving, each in your own way. You’ve all suffered losses, and you’re still suffering.

God gave you financial wealth, live well.” The bench didn’t stop there. They urged everyone to respect their family ties. “Priya should also remember, at the end of the day, it was the plaintiff’s husband who built all this.

Not just for the plaintiff, but for the children and grandchildren too. Families are involved here. The best way forward is to settle things peacefully, don’t let this blessing turn into a curse.”

What’s behind the estate war?

Last month, the court sent a summons to Priya and others after Rani, now 80, filed a lawsuit. She wants the family trust declared “null and void,” claiming it was set up in her name back in October 2017 using fake and forged documents.

Rani also asked the court to permanently stop Priya and the grandchildren from touching anything related to the RK Family Trust.

According to her, the only person who was supposed to benefit from the estate was her late husband, Surinder Kapur, and she says the trust’s creation was an act of “systematic fraud” to transfer assets away from her.

Justice Mini gave Priya and the other defendants, including Sunjay’s kids with Karisma Kapoor, time to file their written responses.

The court also sent out a notice on Rani’s request for interim relief, but the bench refused to freeze the estate, saying they needed to hear from everyone first.

Sunjay Kapoor’s death

Sunjay died on June 12, 2025, after collapsing during a polo match in England. Reports say it was a cardiac arrest.

Even Karisma and Sunjay’s children have jumped into the legal fray, challenging whether their father’s will is genuine. The family drama, it seems, is far from over.

