LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’

‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’

The Delhi High Court slammed the Kapur family’s estate dispute over the Rani Kapur Family Trust, calling it a “sorry state of affairs,” and urged Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdev Kapur and others, including Karisma Kapoor’s children, to consider mediation instead of prolonged litigation.

Sunjay Kapur with his wife Priya Kapur and Karisma Kapoor (IMAGE: X/IMDb)
Sunjay Kapur with his wife Priya Kapur and Karisma Kapoor (IMAGE: X/IMDb)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 10, 2026 16:42:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’

On Tuesday, February 9, the Delhi High Court took a hard look at the fight over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate. The court didn’t hold back, calling the family’s dispute over the Rani Kapur Family Trust a “sorry state of affairs.” 

The judge even reminded everyone in the courtroom about their “God-given wealth,” as if to say, look at what you’re really fighting over.

Court pulls up Priya Sachdev Kapur, Karisma Kapoor over estate war

The court suggested that Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdev Kapur, and the rest, including Karisma Kapoor’s kids, should try mediation instead of dragging things out in court.

You Might Be Interested In

Justice Mini Pushkarna led the bench and pointed out that everyone was hurting in their own way after Sunjay’s death, and the family should try to move forward with respect. The judges asked the lawyers to check if their clients would agree to mediation.

“It’s a very sorry state of affairs,” the judge said in court. “Defendant No. 1 (Priya Kapur) should show respect to the plaintiff (Rani Kapur). All of you are in pain, you’re grieving, each in your own way. You’ve all suffered losses, and you’re still suffering.

God gave you financial wealth, live well.” The bench didn’t stop there. They urged everyone to respect their family ties. “Priya should also remember, at the end of the day, it was the plaintiff’s husband who built all this.

Not just for the plaintiff, but for the children and grandchildren too. Families are involved here. The best way forward is to settle things peacefully, don’t let this blessing turn into a curse.”

What’s behind the estate war? 

Last month, the court sent a summons to Priya and others after Rani, now 80, filed a lawsuit. She wants the family trust declared “null and void,” claiming it was set up in her name back in October 2017 using fake and forged documents. 

Rani also asked the court to permanently stop Priya and the grandchildren from touching anything related to the RK Family Trust.

According to her, the only person who was supposed to benefit from the estate was her late husband, Surinder Kapur, and she says the trust’s creation was an act of “systematic fraud” to transfer assets away from her.

Justice Mini gave Priya and the other defendants, including Sunjay’s kids with Karisma Kapoor, time to file their written responses.

The court also sent out a notice on Rani’s request for interim relief, but the bench refused to freeze the estate, saying they needed to hear from everyone first.

Sunjay Kapoor’s death

Sunjay died on June 12, 2025, after collapsing during a polo match in England. Reports say it was a cardiac arrest.

Even Karisma and Sunjay’s children have jumped into the legal fray, challenging whether their father’s will is genuine. The family drama, it seems, is far from over. 

ALSO READ: ‘I Was Called A Homebreaker’: Aruna Irani Makes A Shocking Confession On How Veteran Comedian Mehmood Openly Exploited Her With False Promise Of Marriage, Started Avoiding Her

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 4:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5karisma kapoorlatest celebrity newspriya sachdevasunjay kapur

RELATED News

The 50 Show: Divya Agarwal’s Team Hits Back At Bhavya Singh Over ‘Separate Living’ Claims With Apurva Padgaonkar, Slams ‘Gold Digger’ Charge

Why Jana Nayagan’s Producer Withdrew Court Case? Inside Vijay Film’s CBFC Legal Battle and What It Means for Release Date

Manoj Bajpayees’ Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Netflix Agrees To Change Movie Title After Massive Uproar By Brahmin Community

HDFC Bank Viral Video Row: Aastha Singh, Who Said ‘Thakur Hoon, Bakcho*i Nahi,’ Explains Why She Lost Her Cool — Here’s The Other Side Of The Story

‘Don’t Look Into His Eyes, Don’t Shake Hands’: Are There Strict Protocols To Meet Allu Arjun? Shocking Claims About Pushpa 2 Star’s Tantrums Go Viral

LATEST NEWS

FELA Launches “FELA News”- A Comprehensive Digital News Platform Covering India, World & Beyond

Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village

What Is Epstein Library, How To Download Nude Images From Sex Offender Island

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026–27: Second Merit List Out Here’s How To Check

‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

Infinix Note 60 To Debut Soon With Rear Matrix Display, 50MP ‘Night Master’ Lens, Check All Specs And Launch Date

EXPLAINED – Why BCCI Won’t Allow Indian Cricketers’ Wives And Families On Tour During T20 World Cup 2026

Who Was Sushen Chandra Shekhar? Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh Amid Rising Attacks On Minorities

CBSE Announces On-Screen Evaluation For Class 12 Board Exams from 2026

‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’
‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’
‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’
‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’

QUICK LINKS