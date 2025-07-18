The Resistance Front Blacklisted: Pahalgam Victim Lt Vinay Narwal’s Father Rajesh Narwal Appreciates The Step

In a huge win for India on the diplomatic front, the United States of America has designated The Resistance Front, proxy of the Pakistan based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Foreign Terrorist Organization. TRF had accepted the responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack that happened on April 22, 2025 and left 26 civilians dead. Late Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s father Rajesh Narwal joined in for an exclusive at NewsX channel with the senior editor Uday Pratap Singh. When asked about his reaction to this development regarding the The Resistance Front, Rajesh appreciated this step and called it a long awaited moment.

TRF is a shadow group of Lashkar-e-Taiba

According to Rajesh, everyone knows that TRF was formed when Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated. Vinay Narwal’s father called it a shadow group of Lashkar-e-Taiba, only with a change in the name. Rajesh refuted the claims of The Resistance Front being termed a charitable trust by Pakistan, called it a terror organization and said that it is a big win for India. Vinay Narwal’s father added that Pakistan’s character is now not concealed from anyone and this country only pretends to be innocent. Rajesh also appreciated the Indian government for taking prompt action against TRF.

Rajesh wants more sanctions against terror groups

Rajesh also called out for more sanctions against such terror groups and warning to Pakistan that it cannot provide patronage to such terrorist outfits. According to him, Pakistan should hand over Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed to India. Rajesh added that India will ensure that these people are behind bars. As per Rajesh, these people must repent for their acts and should be hanged till death. Vinay Narwal’s father added that all countries would have to be united in the fight against terrorism.