"There is now complete peace": Pune Rural DSP Amol Mandave regarding reports of tunnel-like structure under dargah

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): Pune Rural DSP Amol Mandave on Saturday said that after an alleged tunnel-like structure was found under a dargah during renovation, peace has been maintained in the Manchar area.

He added that police are monitoring the situation and warned people not to believe or spread false rumours on social media, or they may face legal action.

Speaking to the reporters, Amol Mandave said, “After whatever happened here due to the construction work at the Dargah, there is now complete peace. We have spoken to both parties, and they have promised to maintain peace. Accordingly, full police arrangements are in place, and we are actively monitoring the situation; there is no law and order problem here… We want to advise people not to believe or spread any rumours… If anyone posts something incorrect on social media, legal action will be taken against them.”

Communal unrest occurred in Manchar, Pune district, following the discovery of a tunnel-like structure beneath a dargah during renovation work.

Earlier on September 4, one worker lost his life while 17 others were injured after a massive explosion occurred at the Solar Explosives Company near Bazargaon in Maharashtra’s Nagpur in the early hours on Thursday, said officials.

All the injured have been rushed to various private hospitals in Nagpur, with four reported to be in critical condition.

The blast took place at the CB-1 plant of the company. Witnesses said that smoke was noticed before the explosion, which alerted senior workers who immediately asked everyone to evacuate. Most workers managed to escape in time, but Mayur Ganvir, who was inside the plant, could not make it out. Moments later, a powerful explosion ripped through the unit.

The intensity of the blast was such that parts of the building were blown several meters away. Flying debris struck several workers, causing multiple injuries. Police, fire brigade teams, and senior district officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

Authorities initially waited to ensure there would be no secondary explosion before starting rescue operations. Later, a cooling operation was carried out, and those trapped under the rubble were rescued. The injured were given first aid before being shifted to hospitals in the city. (ANI)

