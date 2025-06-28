This Wasn’t Road Rage, It Was a Love Triangle”: Family of Geeta Colony Murder Victim Speaks to News X

A 20-year-old boy, Yash, was fatally stabbed near the Pusta Geeta Colony Flyover on the night of June 27 following a scuffle reportedly triggered by a minor brush between two scooters. According to Delhi Police, information was received at 9:41 pm from Laxmi Nagar Hospital that Yash, a resident of Rani Garden, was brought in by locals after sustaining a stab wound to his lower back. He was declared dead on arrival. Police say the altercation began when Yash’s scooter accidentally touched that of Rihan, following which Rihan, Md Amaan and Lucky allegedly chased and attacked him. Amaan is said to have delivered the fatal stab.

All three accused—Amaan, Rihan, and Lucky—have been arrested, confirmed DCP Shahdara, who said, “Three accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old boy, Yash.” A crack team was deployed swiftly after the incident to track down the suspects. Initial findings pointed to a road rage incident, but the family has put forward a different version of events, alleging a deeper motive behind the killing.

Speaking exclusively to News X, Yash’s mother, Rakhi, claimed, “This is not a case of road rage. It was a love triangle. The girl involved worked at our factory and was from another community. Her family had threatened my son earlier.” Yash’s father echoed her call for strict punishment, while Aman Sharma, a cousin who was present at the scene, demanded capital punishment for the accused. The family also suspects that more people were involved in the crime and has urged the police to widen the investigation.

