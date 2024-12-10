Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, an important figure in Indian politics and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92. Known for his pivotal role in transforming Bengaluru into a global tech hub, Krishna had a distinguished career spanning six decades, during which he served in various capacities, including as India’s External Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2012.

Krishna, a scholar by merit, was born on May 1, 1932, in the village of Somanahalli in the Mandya district of Karnataka. He received a Fulbright Scholarship to the United States after graduating from Bengaluru with a law degree. He first served in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1962 before moving on to represent the Mandya Lok Sabha.

Krishna, who served as Karnataka’s chief minister from 1999 to 2004, is recognized for having laid the groundwork for Bengaluru’s ascent to prominence as India’s IT hub. Following a battle with age-related ailments, Krishna passed away at his Bengaluru home. His final rites will be performed in Maddur, Mandya, with full state honors, during the three days of state mourning that the Karnataka government has declared.

Krishna Read Portuguese foreign Minister speech

Looking back on his lifelong career, one ‘unusual gaffe’ occurred during his time in India as the Minister for External Affairs. In 2011, Krishna started reading the speech of Portuguese Foreign Minister Luis Amado in the UNSC meeting.

This happened because the English translation of Amado’s speech ended up in the papers of Krishna. For almost three minutes, Krishna read lines such as, “On a more personal note, allow me to express my profound satisfaction regarding the happy coincidence of having two members of the Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), Brazil and Portugal, together here today.”

The mistake was not noticed until India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Hardeep Singh Puri, intervened. Krishna immediately restarted his speech with the correct text.

How People Reacted In 2011

Even if minor in the scheme of diplomatic events, the incident generated tremendous responses in India, as the citizens there mocked the blunder over social media. One user even made a lighthearted remark by saying, “Maybe Portugal has outsourced its speech to Bangalore.”

Another commented on Twitter, “Look at the bright side. We can now lay claim to Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“Next time he should write his speech in Kannada,” one tweeter advised Krishna, who studied in Dallas and Washington DC. “Why couldn’t he at least find the speech of the Italian foreign minister?” one commented.

Krishna’s Aide Defended him

Krishna’s aids took his defense, saying that the reaction is overdrawn, noting that such mistakes can occur even to the best of them. Still, critics branded it as embarrassment at a time when India pushed for a permanent seat at UNSC.

Despite occasional controversies, SM Krishna was a well-respected statesman whose contributions to Indian diplomacy and development are generally accepted. In his homage to Krishna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him a “remarkable leader” whose vision revolutionized Karnataka. Future generations will be motivated by Krishna’s legacy as a reformer, politician, and educator. An era in Indian politics comes to an end with his passing, but his influence endures, especially in forming Bengaluru’s international identity.

