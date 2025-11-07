TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Falls Victim To Cyber Fraud, Loses Rs 55 lakh, What We Know

In a shocking case of online financial crime, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and four-time Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee has reportedly lost over Rs 55 lakh after cybercriminals gained access to his dormant State Bank of India (SBI) account using forged documents.

The SBI High Court Branch in Kolkata lodged a formal complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station, prompting a full-scale investigation into the incident. According to the bank’s complaint, the fraudster used counterfeit PAN and Aadhaar cards, with a photograph of Banerjee superimposed on the fake documents, to update the KYC details of his inactive account. The impersonator also changed the registered mobile number on October 28, 2025, gaining complete control over the account.

Illegal online banking

Once access was secured, the fraudster allegedly executed a series of unauthorised online banking transactions, siphoning off Rs 56,39,767. The stolen funds were reportedly moved across multiple accounts, withdrawn from ATMs, and even used to purchase jewellery.

The dormant account, originally opened when Banerjee served as a TMC legislator from Asansol (Dakshin) between 2001 and 2006, had remained inactive for years. Banerjee is said to have discovered the fraud after noticing that a significant amount had been transferred from his main SBI account at Kalighat branch to the long-dormant account, which was then emptied through online transactions.

Investigation is undergoing

A senior officer from the Kolkata Police Cyber Crime Division confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway. “The entire matter is being investigated thoroughly. We are examining the bank’s internal processes and contacting officials to determine how the account was accessed. Efforts are being made to track the fraudsters and the destination of the funds,” the officer said.

A senior TMC leader close to Banerjee said the MP remains “hopeful that the police will crack the case soon and help him recover the lost amount.” Banerjee himself commented wryly on the incident, taking a dig at the ruling central government, saying, “If you keep money in the bank, cyber criminals will take it, and if you keep money at home, Narendra Modi will take it.”

The Kolkata Police Cyber Crime Department is expected to record Banerjee’s statement soon and has also reached out to SBI officials to trace procedural lapses or vulnerabilities that allowed the fraud. Meanwhile, the bank has assured full cooperation, including providing KYC records, transaction details, and supporting documents to aid the investigation.

This incident raises serious concerns over the security of digital banking verification systems and the potential risks associated with dormant accounts, even for high-profile politicians.

