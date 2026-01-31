LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Took Medicine For 7 days': Delhi Man Critical After Following AI Chatbot's Advice To Use HIV preventive Drugs Without Doctor's Prescription- What Exactly Happened?

'Took Medicine For 7 days': Delhi Man Critical After Following AI Chatbot's Advice To Use HIV preventive Drugs Without Doctor's Prescription- What Exactly Happened?

Delhi man critical after taking HIV preventive drugs for 7 days on AI chatbot advice; highlights risks of self-medication without doctors.

Delhi man critical after taking HIV preventive drugs. (Photo: AI)
Delhi man critical after taking HIV preventive drugs. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 31, 2026 17:00:55 IST

‘Took Medicine For 7 days’: Delhi Man Critical After Following AI Chatbot’s Advice To Use HIV preventive Drugs Without Doctor’s Prescription- What Exactly Happened?

A 45-year-old man in Delhi is in critical condition after self-administering HIV prevention drugs for seven days, following medical advice from an AI chatbot.

Doctors at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital revealed that the man developed Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare but potentially life-threatening reaction to medication.

The incident highlights the dangers of relying solely on AI for medical guidance without professional supervision.

How AI Advice Led to a Health Crisis

The man reportedly purchased a course of antiretroviral drugs over the counter and began taking them for seven days after consulting an AI chatbot.

Within days, he developed severe skin reactions and other complications, forcing urgent hospitalisation.

Doctors warned that while AI tools can provide general health information, they are not substitutes for clinical evaluation, prescription, or monitoring, particularly for potent medications such as HIV prevention drugs.

The Danger of Self-Medication

The Delhi case illustrates the severe risks of self-medication. HIV medications, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), must be prescribed by clinicians only after proper HIV testing and risk assessment.

Unsupervised use can trigger serious adverse reactions, organ toxicity, or even drug resistance. In this case, taking the medication without medical supervision led to the development of Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a condition in which the immune system attacks the skin and mucous membranes, causing potentially life-threatening complications.

Understanding PrEP and Its Medical Use

Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, is intended for people who are HIV-negative but at high risk of exposure to the virus. It is designed to prevent HIV infection and is most effective when taken consistently under medical supervision.

PrEP significantly reduces the risk of HIV transmission through sexual contact or injection drug use, but it is not a treatment for existing HIV infection and does not protect against other sexually transmitted infections. Proper testing, monitoring, and adherence to the prescribed schedule are essential for its effectiveness and safety.

Why AI Alone Cannot Replace Doctors

Experts emphasise that while AI chatbots can provide general information about diseases and preventive measures, they lack access to personal medical history, cannot perform physical examinations, and cannot prescribe medications safely.

Complex drug regimens, especially those involving antiretroviral therapy, require a clinician’s judgment to evaluate contraindications, interpret test results, and monitor for side effects. The Delhi case serves as a sharp warning about the dangers of taking potent medications based solely on AI advice.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 5:00 PM IST
