India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Here’s How To Apply Online, Important Dates, Vacancies, Criteria | Key Details Inside

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The Department of Posts has officially issued the long-awaited notification for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmasters (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM) for 2026. Through this recruitment drive, India Post aims to fill 28,740 vacancies across 23 postal circles in the country. The detailed notification PDF is available on the official website.

Under India Post Recruitment 2026, candidates will be shortlisted purely based on a merit list prepared from marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination. As stated in the official notification, the online application window opens on January 31, 2026, and will remain active until February 14, 2026. Eligible applicants are advised to apply well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues on indiapost.gov.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Direct Link To Apply

Candidates aspiring to secure a post in the Indian Postal Department can access the official registration and application links on the portal. Completion of One-Time Registration (OTR) is mandatory before proceeding with preference selection.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Overview

The India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF has been released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Applications can be submitted online from January 31 to February 14, 2026. Key highlights are given below:

Organisation: India Post (Department of Posts)

Post Names: GDS, BPM, ABPM

Total Vacancies: 28,740

Notification Date: January 30, 2026

Application Mode: Online

Educational Qualification: Class 10 pass

Selection Process: Merit-based (No exam, no interview)

Official Website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS 2026: Important Dates

The notification was released on January 30, 2026, and online applications began on January 31, 2026. The key dates are as follows:

Notification Release: January 30, 2026

Online Registration Begins: January 31, 2026

Last Date to Apply: February 14, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: February 16, 2026

Edit/Correction Window: February 18–19, 2026

First Merit List: February 28, 2026 (Tentative)

India Post GDS Vacancy 2026

A total of 28,740 vacancies have been announced across various circles. Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal account for the highest number of posts.

Uttar Pradesh: 3,169

West Bengal: 2,982

Madhya Pradesh: 2,120

Tamil Nadu: 2,009

Karnataka: 1,023

Bihar: 1,347

India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the prescribed eligibility conditions related to age and education.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed the Secondary School Examination from a recognised board, with passing marks in Mathematics and English. Studying the local language of the applied circle up to Class 10 is mandatory.

Age Limit (as on January 1, 2026):

-Minimum: 18 years

-Maximum: 40 years

How To Apply Online For India Post GDS 2026

The application process is completely online. Candidates can follow the steps below:

Visit indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Select the state and postal circle

Check the available vacancies

Click on registration and enter the required details

Keep documents ready: valid mobile number, email ID, and Class 10 certificate

Note the registration number generated after registration

Log in using the registration number and select preferences

Fill in the application form and pay the applicable fee

