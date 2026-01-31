Karnataka Triple Murder: Man Kills Parents, Sister, Buries Bodies Inside Home, Lives With Them – Who Is The Accused Akshay?

Karnataka Police are preparing to exhume the bodies of three members of a family who were allegedly murdered and buried inside a rented house in Kotturu town of Vijayanagara district. The crime that has sent shockwaves across the region.

The accused, identified as Akshay, is alleged to have killed his father Bhimaraj, mother Jayalakshmi, and sister Amrutha on January 27, before secretly burying their bodies within the house where the family lived.

How Karnataka Triple Murder Came Into Light

The case surfaced after Akshay travelled to Bengaluru and approached the Tilaknagar police station to file a missing persons complaint, claiming that his parents and sister had gone missing.

However, police said his account raised suspicion during questioning. Akshay reportedly broke down and confessed to the killings, though his statements about the disposal of the bodies were inconsistent.

Initially, he claimed the bodies had been dumped in Sandur, but later admitted that they had been buried inside the rented house in Kotturu.

Karnataka Police Seal House, Exhumation Planned Under Magistrate’s Supervision

Following the confession, Vijayanagara Superintendent of Police Jahnavi and Kudligi Deputy Superintendent of Police Mallesh visited the house and conducted a preliminary inspection of the premises.

According to reports, police have sealed the premises and arrangements are underway to exhume the bodies in the presence of forensic experts and a magistrate to establish the cause of death and collect evidence.

Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team and forensic experts from Bengaluru have also arrived in Kotturu, and the exhumation process was expected to be carried out by evening, reports added.

Murders Believed to Have Taken Place Inside the House

HT reported quoting investigators claiming that they believe the murders were committed inside the rented house, after which the accused allegedly buried the bodies to conceal the crime before fleeing to Bengaluru.

The family had been residing in Kotturu for the past two years, having moved there from Doddakittadahalli in Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district. They lived in the rented house while running a rebutton (clothing accessories) shop.

According to the reports citing preliminary investigations, a family dispute linked to Amrutha’s love affair may have triggered the killings.

Police suspect that Amrutha was in a relationship with a man, a relationship that was reportedly supported by her parents. Akshay, however, is believed to have opposed the relationship, leading to frequent arguments within the household.

