Karnataka Double Suicide: Husband’s Death Note Alleges Harassment After Wife Elopes; Matchmaker Also Ends Life

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man, Harish, from Gummanur village, Davanagere taluk, Karnataka, died by suicide on Monday, January 26, after his wife, Saraswati, eloped with her lover, Kumar, just three months into their marriage.

Reportedly, the woman’s uncle, Rudresh, 36, who arranged the marriage, has also ended his life after learning about the incident. Harish left behind a suicide note alleging harassment and threats by his wife.

What really happened here in Double suicide case, Karnataka?

What initially looked like a single tragic death soon unfolded into a deep horror story when Harish was found hanging from a tree on his farmland. Before committing suicide, he allegedly left a two-page detailed note blaming his Saraswati.

The sudden death of Harish has left his family and neighbor in huge shock, as they were married only a few weeks ago. What became more heartbreaking was another tragedy where Saraswati’s maternal uncle Rudresh also died by suicide shortly. As per reports, Rudresh felt ashamed of the news of Saraswati eloping with Kumar and ended his life.

Does the death note allege harassment and threats?

Harish stated in his note that his wife had eloped with a young man named Kumar a few days earlier. He claimed that she later accused him of harassment and alleged that she and her relatives had threatened both him and his life.

Overwhelmed by humiliation and despair, Harish wrote that he had decided to end his life, as he could no longer endure the mounting pressure.

The Davanagere Police visited the scene of Harish’s death and carried out a thorough inspection. Separate cases have been filed at the Davanagere Police Station and the RMC Police Station.

Police officials stated that investigations are ongoing and that all aspects and every aspect of the case are being carefully examined.

