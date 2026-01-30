Greater Noida Tragedy: Suspected Murder-Suicide Leaves Couple Dead, Three Children Critical After Poisoning

Greater Noida: A couple was found dead at their residence in Greater Noida’s Sadullapur village on Thursday, while their three children were rushed to hospital in critical condition, police officials said. Preliminary findings suggest poisoning, with investigators probing the possibility of an attempted murder-suicide by the parents. However, no clear motive has surfaced so far.

Family Found Unconscious Inside Locked Home

The incident came to light after relatives raised an alarm on Thursday morning. The family was discovered unconscious inside their locked house. Police said all five members showed prima facie signs of poisoning.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, where the 42-year-old man and his 38-year-old wife were declared dead. Their children- a 10-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl, were later shifted to a Delhi hospital due to their critical condition. Police also confirmed that the woman was five months pregnant.

Poison Suspected In Dinner, Probe Underway

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Santosh Kumar, the case currently appears to be one of suicide, though investigations are ongoing.

Based on preliminary statements from the eldest child, police believe the family last ate dinner together on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning around 8:30 am, the 10-year-old reportedly woke up and informed her grandfather that her parents were not responding.

Authorities are awaiting post-mortem and forensic reports to determine the exact cause of death and identify the substance suspected to have been mixed with the food.

