Viral Video: Dhanush Gets Mobbed At Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Sons Yatra And Linga Come To Rescue As Crowd Pushes Actor

Tamil cinema star Dhanush visited the famous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Wednesday morning with his two sons, Yatra and Linga. They went to the temple to seek blessings and were seen in traditional attire, wearing silk dhotis and angavastrams. Videos and photos of their visit have gone viral on social media.

In one viral video, the actor and his young sons can be seen walking together after darshan. As they moved through the crowd, fans and devotees rushed toward them, hoping to click pictures or get a chance to meet the star.

Crowd Gathers Around Dhanush After Darshan

At one point, the crowd became so intense that Yatra and Linga tried to shield their father from the people pushing and trying to touch Dhanush. In the clip, the boys walk close behind their father and gently guide him, creating a protective shield as the group made its way out of the temple premises.

The scene showed not just fame but a very human moment, two young boys looking out for their father in the middle of a chaotic crowd. The actor’s manager also held their hands at times to help them stay together and keep the family safe.

Dhanush, who has two sons with his ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is known for being spiritual and often visits temples across India. Yatra Raja, the elder son, was born in October 2006 and is said to be interested in cinematography, while Linga is the younger child. The family continues to co-parent despite Dhanush and Aishwarya’s separation in 2022.

Fans React Online to Dhanush Incident

Many fans shared their reactions online. One social media user wrote, “It’s heartwarming to see the sons stand by their father in the crowd.” Others noted how crowds at popular temples can become overwhelming when a celebrity is present. Another user pointed out towards how the boys acted maturely and protectively

Crowd pressure at religious sites is not new. In the past, large gatherings at the Tirumala temple have led to serious safety concerns. In January 2025, a stampede at Tirupati during token distribution for special darshan left several devotees dead and many injured.

