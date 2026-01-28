LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Viral Video: Dhanush Gets Mobbed At Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Sons Yatra And Linga Come To Rescue As Crowd Pushes Actor

Viral Video: Dhanush Gets Mobbed At Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Sons Yatra And Linga Come To Rescue As Crowd Pushes Actor

Actor Dhanush visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple with his sons Yatra and Linga, but the visit turned chaotic as a large crowd gathered around them. In a viral video, the two boys are seen shielding their father from fans pushing forward, creating a touching and very human moment that won hearts online and also highlighted crowd safety concerns at busy temples.

Dhanush Visits Tirupati With Sons (Image: X)
Dhanush Visits Tirupati With Sons (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 28, 2026 17:51:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Dhanush Gets Mobbed At Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Sons Yatra And Linga Come To Rescue As Crowd Pushes Actor

Tamil cinema star Dhanush visited the famous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Wednesday morning with his two sons, Yatra and Linga. They went to the temple to seek blessings and were seen in traditional attire, wearing silk dhotis and angavastrams. Videos and photos of their visit have gone viral on social media.

You Might Be Interested In

In one viral video, the actor and his young sons can be seen walking together after darshan. As they moved through the crowd, fans and devotees rushed toward them, hoping to click pictures or get a chance to meet the star.

Crowd Gathers Around Dhanush After Darshan

At one point, the crowd became so intense that Yatra and Linga tried to shield their father from the people pushing and trying to touch  Dhanush. In the clip, the boys walk close behind their father and gently guide him, creating a protective shield as the group made its way out of the temple premises.

The scene showed not just fame but a very human moment, two young boys looking out for their father in the middle of a chaotic crowd. The actor’s manager also held their hands at times to help them stay together and keep the family safe.

Dhanush, who has two sons with his ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is known for being spiritual and often visits temples across India. Yatra Raja, the elder son, was born in October 2006 and is said to be interested in cinematography, while Linga is the younger child. The family continues to co-parent despite Dhanush and Aishwarya’s separation in 2022.

Fans React Online to Dhanush Incident

Many fans shared their reactions online. One social media user wrote, “It’s heartwarming to see the sons stand by their father in the crowd.” Others noted how crowds at popular temples can become overwhelming when a celebrity is present. Another user pointed out towards how the boys acted maturely and protectively

Crowd pressure at religious sites is not new. In the past, large gatherings at the Tirumala temple have led to serious safety concerns. In January 2025, a stampede at Tirupati during token distribution for special darshan left several devotees dead and many injured. 

Also Read: Mumbai Tragedy Caught On Camera: One-Year-Old Dies After School Bus Crushes Him In A Crowded Market, Grandmother Critically Injured

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 5:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: dhanushlatest newsregional news

RELATED News

30-Year-Old Teacher Dies By Suicide In Bihar, Wishes For 3-Month-Old Daughter To Light The Funeral Pyre In Final Note, Family Alleges Foul Play

‘Who Designs A Flyover Like This?’ Mira-Bhayander Flyover In Mumbai Sparks Online Fury As Four Lanes Suddenly Narrow Into Two-Lane, Amid Backlash MMRDA Says…

Heartbreaking Viral Video: Loyal Dog Guards Frozen Bodies Of Teen Owners For 72 Hours Through Blizzard In Himachal Pradesh – Watch

Masked Man Snatches Woman Employee’s Mangalsutra Inside AIIMS Bhopal Lift; Robbery Caught On CCTV | WATCH

Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?

LATEST NEWS

US Attack On Iran Imminent? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning, Says ‘Massive Armada’ Heading To Tehran, Hopes ‘They Make A Deal’ Over Nuclear Program

Who Is Arijit Singh’s First Wife? Inside The Untold Story Of Legendary Singer’s Marriage And Divorce With Ruprekha Banerjee

PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record

Economic Survey Ahead Of Union Budget 2026: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Where To Download PDF

Want To Study In Cambridge? UK’s Iconic University Opens New Doors For Indian Students In Research And Technology

Viral Video: Dhanush Gets Mobbed At Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Sons Yatra And Linga Come To Rescue As Crowd Pushes Actor

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Who Is The Owner Of Bombardier Learjet 45 Operated By VSR Aviation, That Crashed In Baramati Killing Maharashtra DY CM?

Amazon to Lay Off 16,000 More Employees: Is AI Replacing Human Jobs as Total Cuts Hit 30,000? All You Need To Know

Anandapur Fire Kills 11 In Kolkata: Why Is Wow! Momo Under Scrutiny? Everything You Need To Know

Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan Amid Uncertainty Over T20 World Cup 2026 Participation

Viral Video: Dhanush Gets Mobbed At Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Sons Yatra And Linga Come To Rescue As Crowd Pushes Actor

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Dhanush Gets Mobbed At Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Sons Yatra And Linga Come To Rescue As Crowd Pushes Actor

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Dhanush Gets Mobbed At Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Sons Yatra And Linga Come To Rescue As Crowd Pushes Actor
Viral Video: Dhanush Gets Mobbed At Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Sons Yatra And Linga Come To Rescue As Crowd Pushes Actor
Viral Video: Dhanush Gets Mobbed At Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Sons Yatra And Linga Come To Rescue As Crowd Pushes Actor
Viral Video: Dhanush Gets Mobbed At Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Sons Yatra And Linga Come To Rescue As Crowd Pushes Actor

QUICK LINKS