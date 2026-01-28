LIVE TV
Mumbai Tragedy Caught On Camera: One-Year-Old Dies After School Bus Crushes Him In A Crowded Market, Grandmother Critically Injured

A tragic accident in Mumbai’s Girgaon killed one-year-old Aveer Vyas and seriously injured his grandmother Chandrakala Vyas when a school bus ran over them. The five-year-old cousin escaped with minor injuries. The bus driver has been detained and police are investigating.

One-Year-Old Killed, Grandmother Critically Injured in Girgaon (Image:X)
One-Year-Old Killed, Grandmother Critically Injured in Girgaon (Image:X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 28, 2026 17:26:48 IST

A terrible accident in Mumbai’s Girgaon area has left a one‑year‑old boy dead and his 68‑year‑old grandmother seriously injured after a school bus ran over them on Tuesday afternoon. The disturbing visuals of the CCTV footage have gone viral ever since. 

The boy has been identified as Aveer Vyas. The accident happened at around 12:15 pm in the narrow lanes of Khetwadi, near Nirman Niketan Society.

Aveer Was in Grandmother’s Arms While Crossing the Road

According to police and eyewitnesses, Chandrakala Vyas, Aveer’s grandmother, had gone out with him to pick up his five‑year‑old cousin sister from her school bus stop. Aveer was in his grandmother’s arms, and she was holding the little girl’s hand, when they began to cross the road right in front of a stationary school bus.

The video shows that, the bus driver, 46‑year‑old Sambhaji Vakhare, allegedly started the vehicle without seeing them in front of it and moved forward, striking the grandmother and the two children.

Aveer was thrown from his grandmother’s arms and came under the front wheel of the bus. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. His grandmother, Chandrakala, suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon. Her condition was described as critical but stable. The five‑year‑old girl escaped with minor injuries to her leg.

Bus Driver Detained; Charges Include Culpable Homicide

The video also shows local people standing nearby rushing to help. A video of the accident has also been shared widely on social media, which shows the exact moment the bus hit the family as they crossed the road.

Police officers from the D.B. Marg police station quickly arrived at the scene. They detained the bus driver, who has over a decade of experience driving school busesregi. A case has been registered against him. Authorities said charges could include culpable homicide not amounting to murder and dangerous driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Furthermore, CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being reviewed as evidence. The driver’s blood samples have been collected to check if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Relatives said Aveer had recently celebrated his first birthday in December. They added that he didn’t usually go out with his grandmother but insisted on joining her that day to see his sister.

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 5:26 PM IST
