‘Touch The Skies’: Delhi’s First Hot-Air Balloon Rides Begin On Nov 29- Where To Fly, How Much They Cost And All The Details

Delhi is ready for a spectacular new adventure experience hot-air balloon rides that will lift passengers 120 feet above the city, offering breathtaking views of the Yamuna riverfront, parks, and iconic skyline. This initiative marks the capital’s first-ever public ballooning experience, officially opening on Saturday, November 29.

The project is being launched by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after successful trial runs this week at Baansera Park. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who personally reviewed the test flight, described it as a “first-ever kind of experience for Delhiites”, highlighting the ride’s strong safety standards and professional operation.

Where Will the Balloon Rides Operate?

The DDA will launch the service across four major outdoor recreational locations along the Yamuna, in a phased rollout. The first site to open is:

Asita (near the Yamuna riverfront) opens for public rides from November 29

Other sites to be added:

Baansera Park

Yamuna Sports Complex

Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex

Each site has been selected for its open landscape and scenic vantage points.

Ticket Price, Timings & Ride Experience

The ticket price has been set at around ₹3,000 + GST per person for a tethered hot-air balloon ride. Each ride will last 7 to 12 minutes, depending on weather, and can accommodate a maximum of four people at a time.

The balloon is tethered, meaning it remains securely anchored with ropes for controlled height and movement, ensuring stability and safety.

Operational window:

Flights will be allowed for four hours daily (timings vary based on wind conditions).

The service may extend hours during demand and favourable weather.

November to February is considered the peak ballooning season in North India.

A Brand-New Way to Experience Delhi

Passengers can enjoy 360-degree panoramic aerial views, making the experience attractive for tourists, families, and adventure lovers. The rides promise a rare bird’s-eye perspective of the rejuvenated Yamuna riverfront, recreational green spaces, and landmarks surrounding the area.

“This new adventure activity is a step toward making Delhi a vibrant city with world-class recreational amenities,” LG Saxena said during the trial inspection.

What Is DDA’s Focus Behind the Initiative?

The hot-air balloon project is part of the DDA’s larger mission to transform the Yamuna riverfront into a recreational and eco-tourism hub. The sites selected reflect the authority’s ongoing urban renewal efforts.

Asita, once heavily encroached, has been reclaimed and converted into a landscaped ecological zone.

Baansera, near Sarai Kale Khan, was previously a construction-waste dump and has now become Delhi’s first bamboo-themed park, featuring more than 30,000 bamboo plants, water bodies, and a musical fountain.

The DDA aims to reconnect citizens with restored natural spaces and build sustainable outdoor experiences that encourage public participation and tourism.

Delhi Touches the Sky

With the launch of urban ballooning, Delhi will join global cities offering curated aerial recreation experiences. As the rides open this weekend, residents and travellers will get a chance to experience the capital from an entirely new perspective.

The countdown begins, Delhi is ready to rise above the skyline.

ALSO READ: UIDAI Baal Aadhaar Card: How To Get Aadhaar For Children Under 5? Check Documents, Fees, And How to Apply