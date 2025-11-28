LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Touch The Skies’: Delhi’s First Hot-Air Balloon Rides Begin On Nov 29- Where To Fly, How Much They Cost And All The Details

‘Touch The Skies’: Delhi’s First Hot-Air Balloon Rides Begin On Nov 29- Where To Fly, How Much They Cost And All The Details

To begin, Delhi will launch its first hot-air balloon rides from Nov 29 at Asita, offering 120-ft high aerial views over the Yamuna. Priced at ₹3,000 + GST, the DDA-led project aims to boost tourism and recreation across four riverfront locations.

Delhi’s first hot-air balloon rides take flight from Nov 29! (Photo: Canva)
Delhi’s first hot-air balloon rides take flight from Nov 29! (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 28, 2025 22:27:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Touch The Skies’: Delhi’s First Hot-Air Balloon Rides Begin On Nov 29- Where To Fly, How Much They Cost And All The Details

Delhi is ready for a spectacular new adventure experience hot-air balloon rides that will lift passengers 120 feet above the city, offering breathtaking views of the Yamuna riverfront, parks, and iconic skyline. This initiative marks the capital’s first-ever public ballooning experience, officially opening on Saturday, November 29.

The project is being launched by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after successful trial runs this week at Baansera Park. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who personally reviewed the test flight, described it as a “first-ever kind of experience for Delhiites”, highlighting the ride’s strong safety standards and professional operation.

Where Will the Balloon Rides Operate?

The DDA will launch the service across four major outdoor recreational locations along the Yamuna, in a phased rollout. The first site to open is:

Asita (near the Yamuna riverfront) opens for public rides from November 29

Other sites to be added:
 Baansera Park
 Yamuna Sports Complex
 Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex

Each site has been selected for its open landscape and scenic vantage points.

Ticket Price, Timings & Ride Experience

The ticket price has been set at around ₹3,000 + GST per person for a tethered hot-air balloon ride. Each ride will last 7 to 12 minutes, depending on weather, and can accommodate a maximum of four people at a time.

The balloon is tethered, meaning it remains securely anchored with ropes for controlled height and movement, ensuring stability and safety.

Operational window:
 Flights will be allowed for four hours daily (timings vary based on wind conditions).
 The service may extend hours during demand and favourable weather.
 November to February is considered the peak ballooning season in North India.

A Brand-New Way to Experience Delhi

Passengers can enjoy 360-degree panoramic aerial views, making the experience attractive for tourists, families, and adventure lovers. The rides promise a rare bird’s-eye perspective of the rejuvenated Yamuna riverfront, recreational green spaces, and landmarks surrounding the area.

“This new adventure activity is a step toward making Delhi a vibrant city with world-class recreational amenities,” LG Saxena said during the trial inspection.

What Is DDA’s Focus Behind the Initiative?

The hot-air balloon project is part of the DDA’s larger mission to transform the Yamuna riverfront into a recreational and eco-tourism hub. The sites selected reflect the authority’s ongoing urban renewal efforts.

Asita, once heavily encroached, has been reclaimed and converted into a landscaped ecological zone.
 Baansera, near Sarai Kale Khan, was previously a construction-waste dump and has now become Delhi’s first bamboo-themed park, featuring more than 30,000 bamboo plants, water bodies, and a musical fountain.

The DDA aims to reconnect citizens with restored natural spaces and build sustainable outdoor experiences that encourage public participation and tourism.

Delhi Touches the Sky

With the launch of urban ballooning, Delhi will join global cities offering curated aerial recreation experiences. As the rides open this weekend, residents and travellers will get a chance to experience the capital from an entirely new perspective.

The countdown begins, Delhi is ready to rise above the skyline.

ALSO READ: UIDAI Baal Aadhaar Card: How To Get Aadhaar For Children Under 5? Check Documents, Fees, And How to Apply

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 10:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhiDelhi balloon ride priceDelhi hot air balloon ridesDelhi News

RELATED News

Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’

Congress To Discuss Karnataka Crisis On November 30

PM Modi Unveils World’s Tallest Lord Rama Statue In Goa: Know All About It

Big Booster! India’s GDP Jumps 8.2% In Q2 FY26, Marks Highest In 6 Quarters Despite US Tariffs

What Are The Key Disputed Territories Between India And Nepal? Rs.100 Banknotes Introduced With New Nepal Map, Reignites 2020 Row

LATEST NEWS

Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Play 2027 World Cup? India Coach Provides Big Update

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

After Virat Kohli’s RCB, This IPL Team Likely Up For Sale, Reason Is…

Sofik SK MMS Leak Girlfriend Sonali Files Case Against Accused Friend

Is Dhurandhar Release In Legal Trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s Family Drags Ranveer Singh Starrer To Court For THIS Reason Days After Director’s Viral Statement

This Is World’s Most Expensive City To Live In 2025, Not New York, London, Dubai, Paris, Mumbai, It Is…

Watch: Zohran Mamdani Nails The Iconic Shah Rukh Khan Pose But Fails To Answer THIS During Bollywood Quiz: ‘What Is This?’

India GDP Explained: What It Is, How It’s Calculated, And Why Growth Jumped To 8.2% In Q2

How To Get BH Series Number Plate For Your Car: Check Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Fees, Documents, And How To Apply – Explained In Detailed

Morzze Launches India’s First ‘Kitchen Air Tap’ — A Defining Leap in Everyday Kitchen Innovation

‘Touch The Skies’: Delhi’s First Hot-Air Balloon Rides Begin On Nov 29- Where To Fly, How Much They Cost And All The Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Touch The Skies’: Delhi’s First Hot-Air Balloon Rides Begin On Nov 29- Where To Fly, How Much They Cost And All The Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Touch The Skies’: Delhi’s First Hot-Air Balloon Rides Begin On Nov 29- Where To Fly, How Much They Cost And All The Details
‘Touch The Skies’: Delhi’s First Hot-Air Balloon Rides Begin On Nov 29- Where To Fly, How Much They Cost And All The Details
‘Touch The Skies’: Delhi’s First Hot-Air Balloon Rides Begin On Nov 29- Where To Fly, How Much They Cost And All The Details
‘Touch The Skies’: Delhi’s First Hot-Air Balloon Rides Begin On Nov 29- Where To Fly, How Much They Cost And All The Details

QUICK LINKS