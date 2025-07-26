LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix
Live TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix
Home > India > Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions

Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions

The YSR Congress Party has strongly condemned the Andhra Pradesh government’s alleged coercive and unlawful actions in Karedu village, Nellore district, where three tribal women were arrested in a midnight police raid for resisting forced land acquisition.

Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions (Credit -X)
Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions (Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Edited By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: July 26, 2025 20:23:00 IST

The YSR Congress Party has strongly condemned the Andhra Pradesh government’s alleged coercive and unlawful actions in Karedu village, Nellore district, where three tribal women were arrested in a midnight police raid for resisting forced land acquisition.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, MLC Thumati Madhavarao lashed out at the government for using what he termed “unethical and undemocratic” means to suppress the voices of tribal communities. He alleged that the administration was resorting to intimidation and illegal arrests to acquire tribal lands without consent.

In a disturbing development, the three women—Manikala Sujatha, Manikala Shireesha, and Mallavarapu Lalitha—were reportedly arrested during the night under the pretext of a fabricated family dispute. The police, without prior notice or informing their families, forcibly took them away in official vehicles. “This is not law enforcement; it is abuse of power,” said MLC Madhavarao. “Are we functioning under the Constitution framed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar or following a Red Book Constitution scripted by Nara Lokesh?” he questioned.

The incident triggered public outrage, with over 500 tribal community members staging a protest outside the local police station, demanding information on the detained women. Madhavarao slammed the police for their refusal to provide basic details to the victims’ families and for acting at the behest of local political figures.

The YSRCP leader further expressed concern over the state’s neglect toward SC and ST protections, particularly the growing vulnerability of women from marginalized backgrounds. He announced that the party will lodge a formal complaint with the National ST Commission and raise the issue in the upcoming Legislative Council session.

The YSRCP demands the immediate release of the arrested tribal women, full disclosure of the circumstances of their detention, and an end to forced land acquisition in Karedu. The party vowed to stand by the affected tribal communities and hold the government accountable for what it calls “gross human rights violations.”

ALSO READ: 

Tags: Andhra Pradesh governmentYSR Congress Party

RELATED News

Six Held In Pakistan-linked Chhangur Gang Conversion Case In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun
PM Modi Concludes Productive Maldives Visit, Heads To Tamil Nadu
Vehicles Piled UP On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Following An Accident
BJP Accuses Congress Of Betraying Ambedkar After Udit Raj’s Remarks Comparing Rahul Gandhi With Constitution Architecture
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 27): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

LATEST NEWS

MMA Icon Jeff Monson Retires at 54 After Remarkable 93-Fight Career
‘PM Modi Showed Magnanimity’: Former Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid Hails PM’s Visit As Historic Step To Repair Ties
What Is Game of Thrones’ Jaime Lannister Doing In Bangalore? Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Caught On Camera At Rameshwaram Cafe
US-Pakistan Trade Agreement On the Cards? Pakistani Foreign Minister Says Yes
Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions
Shubman Gill Breaks Records, Sets New Benchmark for Asian Batters in England
SPOILER ALERT! Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Debut In Fantastic Four MCU Credits Scene Was Helmed By Russo Brothers
Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber Amid Divorce Rumours, Breaks The Internet
Dolphins Bolster Secondary with Signing of Veteran CB Jack Jones
Ashlyn Watkins to Step Away from Basketball, Eyes Return in 2026-27 Season
Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions
Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions
Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions
Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?