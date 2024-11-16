Trinamool Leader Thwarts Murder Attempt, Catches Shooter After Gun Fails | WATCH

A Trinamool councillor in Kolkata narrowly escaped a murder attempt as the shooter’s gun malfunctioned. Caught on CCTV, he chased and captured the attacker, who was later handed to the police.

A Trinamool Congress councillor has narrowly escaped a murder attempt in Kasba here last night. The chilling incident has been captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the councillor’s residence, revealing a failed assassination plot culminated into a high-stakes chase.

Sushanta Ghosh, a chronic councillor of Ward 108 in Kolkata Municipal Corporation, had been sitting outside his house when two men riding on a scooter came towards him. A gun was drawn out by one of them, and he fired twice. He had not managed to discharge the weapon. Incapacitated for those few moments of momentary malfunction, a flustered shooter presented Ghosh with a suitable opportunity to pounce.

The attacker tried to flee on the scooter his associate was driving; however, in the commotion, he slipped and fell. Ghosh pursued him on foot and apprehended the attacker. The councillor with a gathering of other onlookers was able to overpower the man in a tensed up scuffle. In front of the gathering, the attacker was forced to spill the details of the plot on camera.

“I was not paid; I was only given a photograph and instructed to kill him,” the assailant confessed in the video. He was subsequently handed over to the police for further questioning.

Caught on CCTV: Gunman attempts to open fire on #TMC councillor Susanta Ghosh outside his south #Kolkata residence but FAILS Gunman has been arrested, caught by locals while trying to flee. Initial reports suggest contract killers were hired from outside #Bengal pic.twitter.com/lBdGdB8H6j — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) November 15, 2024

Local Rivalries Suspicions

Preliminary investigation has brought forth the fact that gunmen were supplied from Bihar and could be related to some local enmity. However, some politically motivated aspects have also been included in the investigations. Ghosh, who was a councillor for the last 12 years, seemed to be quite shocked by this incident. He said that it had never crossed his mind that he would be attacked in his own neighborhood.

Political Leaders Laud Support

In the wake of it, the local Member of Parliament Mala Roy and MLA Javed Khan visited Ghosh, showing their solidarity. The incident raised questions about whether public representatives can now be considered a threat to safety and require more protection.

