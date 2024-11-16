Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trinamool Leader Thwarts Murder Attempt, Catches Shooter After Gun Fails | WATCH

A Trinamool councillor in Kolkata narrowly escaped a murder attempt as the shooter’s gun malfunctioned. Caught on CCTV, he chased and captured the attacker, who was later handed to the police.

Trinamool Leader Thwarts Murder Attempt, Catches Shooter After Gun Fails | WATCH

A Trinamool Congress councillor has narrowly escaped a murder attempt in Kasba here last night. The chilling incident has been captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the councillor’s residence, revealing a failed assassination plot culminated into a high-stakes chase.

Sushanta Ghosh, a chronic councillor of Ward 108 in Kolkata Municipal Corporation, had been sitting outside his house when two men riding on a scooter came towards him. A gun was drawn out by one of them, and he fired twice. He had not managed to discharge the weapon. Incapacitated for those few moments of momentary malfunction, a flustered shooter presented Ghosh with a suitable opportunity to pounce.

The attacker tried to flee on the scooter his associate was driving; however, in the commotion, he slipped and fell. Ghosh pursued him on foot and apprehended the attacker. The councillor with a gathering of other onlookers was able to overpower the man in a tensed up scuffle. In front of the gathering, the attacker was forced to spill the details of the plot on camera.

“I was not paid; I was only given a photograph and instructed to kill him,” the assailant confessed in the video. He was subsequently handed over to the police for further questioning.

Watch the video here:

Local Rivalries Suspicions

Preliminary investigation has brought forth the fact that gunmen were supplied from Bihar and could be related to some local enmity. However, some politically motivated aspects have also been included in the investigations. Ghosh, who was a councillor for the last 12 years, seemed to be quite shocked by this incident. He said that it had never crossed his mind that he would be attacked in his own neighborhood.
Political Leaders Laud Support

In the wake of it, the local Member of Parliament Mala Roy and MLA Javed Khan visited Ghosh, showing their solidarity. The incident raised questions about whether public representatives can now be considered a threat to safety and require more protection.

MUST  READ | Six Lives Lost In High-Speed Collision At ONGC Chowk, Dehradun

Filed under

Murder Attempt national news Trinamool Congress viral video
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

EXPLAINED | What Led To Eknath Shinde’s Exit From Shiv Sena?

EXPLAINED | What Led To Eknath Shinde’s Exit From Shiv Sena?

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Announced – Check Your Marks Today!

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Announced – Check Your Marks Today!

India Set To Clash With Malaysia In International Friendly In Hyderabad

India Set To Clash With Malaysia In International Friendly In Hyderabad

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Small Parties Aim to Punch Above Their Weight in Assembly Polls

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Small Parties Aim to Punch Above Their Weight in Assembly Polls

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox