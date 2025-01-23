Trump Declares Border Emergency, Deploys Troops To Stop Immigration Crisis

Hours after being sworn in as the 47th U.S. President on January 20, Donald Trump declared a national emergency on the southern border with Mexico, deploying troops to “repel the disastrous invasion.” Meanwhile, India grapples with its own illegal immigration crisis, primarily stemming from its porous border with Bangladesh.

Trump’s administration has initiated the largest deportation drive in American history, prioritizing immigration reform. According to the Pentagon, 1,500 active-duty troops were deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border, while policies targeting birthright citizenship and intensified local raids have further underscored his administration’s tough stance. In contrast, India’s border challenges remain a complex issue, marred by geographical, political, and bilateral constraints.

India’s Struggle to Secure Its Border with Bangladesh

India shares a 4,096-kilometer border with Bangladesh, with around 23.35% remaining unfenced. The porous nature of this border has facilitated illegal immigration and smuggling for decades. As per 2016 estimates, approximately 20 million illegal immigrants reside in India, primarily from Bangladesh. However, an affidavit by the Union Home Secretary in December 2023 acknowledged the difficulty of obtaining precise data due to the clandestine nature of such migration.

Recent events have further highlighted these challenges. In January 2025, tensions escalated when Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) personnel resisted India’s efforts to erect barbed-wire fencing in areas like West Bengal’s Malda. Citing a 1975 bilateral agreement, BGB called the construction a violation of the 150-yard rule, which prohibits permanent defensive structures near the international boundary. India’s Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that fencing projects often face opposition not only from Bangladeshi authorities but also from local populations, who resort to violence and crude bomb attacks to deter these efforts.

Illegal Immigration and Its Demographic Impact

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently warned about the demographic disruption caused by illegal immigration, labeling it a threat to nationalism and democracy. He highlighted concerns over forced demographic changes through religious conversions motivated by allurements, stating such actions undermine the nation’s organic structure.

Assam, which shares a 263-kilometer border with Bangladesh, has seen heightened infiltration attempts following political turmoil in Bangladesh, including the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reported a “massive increase” in undocumented immigration, with Assam Police detecting 20 to 30 infiltrators daily. Between August 2024 and January 2025, Indian forces pushed back around 1,000 illegal migrants.

Why India Struggles Where the U.S. Takes Decisive Action

Unlike the U.S.-Mexico border, which is largely defined by desert terrain, the Indo-Bangladesh border spans rivers, marshlands, and densely populated villages, complicating fencing efforts. India’s attempt to deploy “smart fencing” with CCTV and electronic surveillance has also faced opposition from Bangladesh.

Trump’s aggressive immigration policies, including the deployment of troops and targeted legislative reforms, have starkly contrasted with India’s limited action, attributed to geographical challenges and political constraints. Strategic thinker Brahma Chellaney noted that India hosts more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants than the U.S. has undocumented residents, highlighting the scale of the issue.

Calls for Resolution Amid Rising Tensions

Recent diplomatic efforts between India and Bangladesh aim to address border disputes. Following clashes in Joypurhat’s Panchbibi upazila, both nations have engaged in dialogue to resolve issues. However, with 955 kilometers of the border still unfenced, the road to securing India’s borders remains fraught with challenges.

The demographic and economic impacts of illegal immigration continue to dominate political discourse in India. As Vice President Dhankhar emphasized, addressing the issue requires immediate attention to safeguard the nation’s democracy and cultural integrity.

