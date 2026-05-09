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Home > India News > TVK Chief Vijay Gets Nod To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu After Fourth Meeting With Governor; Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

TVK Chief Vijay Gets Nod To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu After Fourth Meeting With Governor; Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

Vijay gets nod to form TN govt after meeting Governor; oath ceremony tomorrow at 3.15 PM

Vijay gets nod to form TN govt after meeting Governor. (Photo: ANI)
Vijay gets nod to form TN govt after meeting Governor. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 20:15 IST

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TVK Chief Vijay Gets Nod To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu After Fourth Meeting With Governor; Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

The political heat in dravidian battleground has coming to an end after C. Joseph Vijay has received  nod to form the government in Tamil Nadu after his fourth meeting with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Sources said the oath-taking ceremony of the TVK government will be held tomorrow at 3.15 PM. Vijay is expected to officially take charge as the next Chief Minister along with members of his new Cabinet.

(This is a breaking news story..)

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TVK Chief Vijay Gets Nod To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu After Fourth Meeting With Governor; Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

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TVK Chief Vijay Gets Nod To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu After Fourth Meeting With Governor; Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

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TVK Chief Vijay Gets Nod To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu After Fourth Meeting With Governor; Oath Ceremony Tomorrow
TVK Chief Vijay Gets Nod To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu After Fourth Meeting With Governor; Oath Ceremony Tomorrow
TVK Chief Vijay Gets Nod To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu After Fourth Meeting With Governor; Oath Ceremony Tomorrow
TVK Chief Vijay Gets Nod To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu After Fourth Meeting With Governor; Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

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