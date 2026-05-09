TVK Chief Vijay Gets Nod To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu After Fourth Meeting With Governor; Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

The political heat in dravidian battleground has coming to an end after C. Joseph Vijay has received nod to form the government in Tamil Nadu after his fourth meeting with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Sources said the oath-taking ceremony of the TVK government will be held tomorrow at 3.15 PM. Vijay is expected to officially take charge as the next Chief Minister along with members of his new Cabinet.

(This is a breaking news story..)