Home > India > TVK Chief Vijay Breaks Silence On Deadly Stampede In Karur, Says 'My Heart Is…'

Reports say the panic caused people to faint, including children and party workers, forcing the rally to come to a halt. Vijay temporarily stopped his speech and urged the crowd to make way for emergency services.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 28, 2025 00:12:54 IST

Nearly 40 people lost their lives and many others were injured in a stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s poll rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, as preparations continue for next year’s Assembly elections.

According to India Today, the tragedy occurred when a crowd of over 50,000 people surged in search of a missing nine-year-old girl. Reports say the panic caused people to faint, including children and party workers, forcing the rally to come to a halt. Vijay temporarily stopped his speech and urged the crowd to make way for emergency services.

In a message posted on X hours after the incident, Vijay expressed his grief, saying his heart was “shattered” and he was in “unbearable, indescribable pain.” He offered condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the recovery of those hospitalized.

The deaths include women and children, bringing the total confirmed fatalities to at least 38. Several others were injured and are receiving treatment in hospitals.

Earlier, Vijay was seen at Trichy airport shortly after leaving the rally site. His absence immediately after the tragedy drew criticism and raised questions about whether he abandoned his supporters in their time of need.

DMK leaders were quick to question Vijay’s silence and the management of the event. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said the rally organisers and Vijay were responsible for the tragedy, alleging that the event was deliberately delayed to attract a larger crowd. He also criticised authorities for allowing overcrowding and failing to enforce safety measures.

“People were made to wait under the sun for hours before Vijay arrived. The administration must explain the failure in crowd control, and Vijay must take responsibility for the deaths,” Saravanan said.

In response to the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the victims. He also said a commission of inquiry would investigate the incident.

ALSO READ: TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: What Led To The Deadly Tragedy In Karur?

Tags: karurtamil naduthalapathy-vijayVijay rallyVijay rally stampede

