Home > India > TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: What Led To The Deadly Tragedy In Karur?

TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: What Led To The Deadly Tragedy In Karur?

Vijay, who was delivering his speech at the time, noticed the commotion and paused to check on the situation. He personally handed out water bottles to those in distress and even called out for a missing child, according to reports.

Tense Moments Before Stampede At Vijay's Rally (Screengrab from PTI)
Tense Moments Before Stampede At Vijay's Rally (Screengrab from PTI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 27, 2025 23:47:21 IST

At least 38 people lost their lives and several others were injured in a stampede-like situation at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, September 27.

According to reports, the tragedy was triggered by overcrowding at the venue. Eyewitnesses said chaos began around 7:45 pm when a massive crowd, eager to catch a glimpse of Vijay, pushed towards the stage barricades. In the sudden rush, many fainted, including children who got separated from their families. Several people were trampled before volunteers and police could respond.

Vijay, who was delivering his speech at the time, noticed the commotion and paused to check on the situation. He personally handed out water bottles to those in distress and even called out for a missing child, according to reports.

The Karur rally saw a turnout far beyond expectations. While permission had been granted for about 30,000 people, nearly 60,000 attended the event, arriving on foot, by tractors, and in buses. Police sources said the massive surge at entry points and the lack of space near the stage created dangerous chokeholds. “The turnout was much larger than projected. The stage barricades could not handle the surge,” one official said.

Local reports also highlighted the absence of proper buffer zones around the stage. This allowed the crowd to move closer and closer to Vijay, worsening the pressure near the barricades.

Emergency response was also hampered. Ambulances found it difficult to navigate the congested venue. Volunteers and locals formed human chains to clear paths for the injured. Many of the victims were rushed to the Karur District Headquarters Hospital, while others were shifted to medical colleges in Erode and Tiruchirappalli for treatment.

Tags: karur, Karur stampede, tamil nadu, Vijay rally stampede

TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: What Led To The Deadly Tragedy In Karur?

TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: What Led To The Deadly Tragedy In Karur?
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: What Led To The Deadly Tragedy In Karur?
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: What Led To The Deadly Tragedy In Karur?
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: What Led To The Deadly Tragedy In Karur?

QUICK LINKS