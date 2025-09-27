Karur TVK Rally Stampede: PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Loss Of Lives, Says ‘Deeply Saddening’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in a stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s mega rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. At least 33 people, including six children and 16 women, died in the incident, while 58 others were rushed to hospitals.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.”

The stampede broke out as tens of thousands of supporters gathered to hear Vijay, chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Witnesses said the rally spiraled out of control when the crowd surged forward, leaving many struggling to breathe. Several people fainted, while others collapsed due to suffocation.

Actor Vijay, visibly shaken, abruptly cut short his speech and pleaded with police to intervene. “Police, please help,” he was heard saying. The star himself distributed water bottles and arranged ambulances for those who were unwell. Despite his efforts, the situation worsened, leading to a massive stampede.

Video clips shared by PTI showed Vijay pausing his address to personally assist people in distress.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called the incident “heart-wrenching” and immediately dispatched ministers, senior officials, and medical teams to Karur.

“I have directed immediate treatment for those hospitalised and ordered all necessary assistance on a war footing,” Stalin said. He added that extra doctors from Tiruchirappalli and Salem were sent to Karur to handle the emergency. He also urged the public to cooperate with doctors, police, and rescue teams.

Authorities confirmed that at least 33 people lost their lives, and several remain in critical condition. Officials assured that an inquiry will be conducted to identify lapses that led to the tragedy.

The Karur rally was one of Vijay’s biggest political shows since the launch of his party earlier this year.

ALSO READ: ‘Worrying News From Karur’: MK Stalin Orders Relief After 33 Killed In Stampede At Vijay’s Karur Rally