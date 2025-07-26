Home > India > Two Andhra Pradesh DSPs Killed in Tragic Road Crash at Yadadri

Two Andhra Pradesh DSPs Killed in Tragic Road Crash at Yadadri

Two Andhra Pradesh DSPs, Chakradhar Rao and Shanta Rao, died in a tragic road accident near Yadadri, Telangana, while en route to Hyderabad for official duties. Their SUV collided with a lorry. Two others were seriously injured and hospitalized.

July 26, 2025

Two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) from Andhra Pradesh’s Intelligence Security Wing lost their lives in a high-speed road accident near Khaitapuram in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday.

 What Exactly Happened

The DSPs, named Chakradhar Rao and Shanta Rao, were travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad in a Scorpio SUV, along with Additional SP Prasad and Head Constable Narsing Rao, for official intelligence-related duties. At around 5 a.m., their vehicle lost control, struck a roadside divider, swerved into the opposite lane, and was then hit by an approaching truck. Both DSPs died on the spot.

Emergency Response

ASP Prasad and Narsing Rao were badly injured in the collision. Emergency teams rushed them to a local hospital before transferring them to LB Nagar Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad. Narsing Rao’s condition is reported as critical.

Investigation and Cause

Preliminary investigations suggest high speed and possibly driver’s stress may have contributed to the crash. Telangana’s Rachakonda Police have registered a formal case and launched a full investigation. A team from Vijayawada has also arrived in Hyderabad to help with the inquiry.

Official Response

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha expressed profound sorrow, extending condolences to the families of the deceased officers. She assured that the injured are receiving top-tier medical care and that authorities are committed to find the exact circumstances behind the tragedy.

Both DSPs served in the Andhra Pradesh Intelligence and Security Wing. The incident has ignited shock and grief across the law enforcement community, bringing to light the huge risks faced by officers in service.
This devastating loss highlights the hazards faced by those serving in law enforcement, even while carrying out essential duties.

