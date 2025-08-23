LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Two Persons Missing, Homes Swept Away In Cloudburst In Chamoli, Rescue Operation Underway

Two Persons Missing, Homes Swept Away In Cloudburst In Chamoli, Rescue Operation Underway

A cloudburst struck the Tharali tehsil of Chamoli district, resulting in the disappearance of at least two persons, officials said on Saturday.

Two Persons Missing, Homes Swept Away In Cloudburst In Chamoli, Rescue Operation Underway (Representative Image)
Two Persons Missing, Homes Swept Away In Cloudburst In Chamoli, Rescue Operation Underway (Representative Image)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 23, 2025 11:09:08 IST

A cloudburst struck the Tharali tehsil of Chamoli district, resulting in the disappearance of at least two persons, officials said on Saturday.

As per the report, a woman has been trapped under the debris of her house, while a man has gone missing after the incident.

The cloudburst brought debris sweeping into several homes, including the residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said there has been significant property damage due to the cloudburst, ANI reported.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, ” I pray to God for everyone’s safety.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, “Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation.”

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert from August 22 to August 23, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and very heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Steps Into Voter Exclusion In Bihar? Court Allows Voters To Apply Online For Inclusion In SIR

Tags: cloudburstimdPushkar Dhami

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Two Persons Missing, Homes Swept Away In Cloudburst In Chamoli, Rescue Operation Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Two Persons Missing, Homes Swept Away In Cloudburst In Chamoli, Rescue Operation Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Two Persons Missing, Homes Swept Away In Cloudburst In Chamoli, Rescue Operation Underway
Two Persons Missing, Homes Swept Away In Cloudburst In Chamoli, Rescue Operation Underway
Two Persons Missing, Homes Swept Away In Cloudburst In Chamoli, Rescue Operation Underway
Two Persons Missing, Homes Swept Away In Cloudburst In Chamoli, Rescue Operation Underway

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?