Two Persons Missing, Homes Swept Away In Cloudburst In Chamoli, Rescue Operation Underway

A cloudburst struck the Tharali tehsil of Chamoli district, resulting in the disappearance of at least two persons, officials said on Saturday.

As per the report, a woman has been trapped under the debris of her house, while a man has gone missing after the incident.

The cloudburst brought debris sweeping into several homes, including the residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said there has been significant property damage due to the cloudburst, ANI reported.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, ” I pray to God for everyone’s safety.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, “Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation.”

जनपद चमोली के थराली क्षेत्र में देर रात बादल फटने की दुःखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई। जिला प्रशासन, एसडीआरएफ, पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत और बचाव कार्यों में जुटे हुए हैं। इस सम्बन्ध में निरंतर स्थानीय प्रशासन के संपर्क में हूँ और स्वयं स्थिति की गहन निगरानी कर रहा हूं। ईश्वर से सभी के… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 23, 2025

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert from August 22 to August 23, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and very heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

Uttarakhand Rain Alert: Isolated heavy showers are likely across Uttarakhand over the next 7 days, with very heavy rainfall expected from 22nd to 24th August. Residents are advised to stay indoors, avoid sheltering under trees or weak structures, monitor water logging, and… pic.twitter.com/upvzZipcus — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 22, 2025

