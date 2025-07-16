UGC Sets Up Probe Panel After Odisha BEd Student’s Tragic Self-Immolation In Balasore

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed a four-member committee to probe into the recent self-immolation of a 20-year-old BEd student at a government college in Balasore district, Odisha. The tragic event has left the academic world reeling, and the country’s highest higher education authority is now going to investigate.

The UGC’s move comes in the wake of growing concerns over student safety and institutional response to harassment complaints. The student had faced sexual harassment and her death has raised serious questions on college level grievance redressal mechanisms and student support systems.

Confirming the development, UGC Secretary Sudeep Singh Jain said the committee will look into all aspects of the incident. “The committee will see whether the college has followed regulatory provisions and will recommend measures to prevent such incidents in future,” Jain said.

The committee will visit the college campus soon and will do a ground level assessment. Its mandate includes reviewing the institution’s compliance with UGC guidelines, evaluating anti-harassment measures in place, and examining whether student welfare systems are working. The team will also interact with students, faculty and administrative staff to understand the overall campus environment.

The panel will be headed by Professor Raj Kumar Mittal of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University who is also a member of UGC. Other members include former UGC member Sushma Yadav, former Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Neerja Gupta and UGC Joint Secretary Ashima Mangla.

Jain also noted that the emphasis for the team will be on real-life implementation and not just formalized policy. “It’s important to see how the rules and systems actually play out in real life and not just formalized on paper,” he said.



The incident has reiterated the barriers that exist for students, especially women, when accessing a safe and supportive educational environment. As the investigation continues, many are hoping that the results of will actual institutional change with respect to how complaints are handled and student wellbeing.

