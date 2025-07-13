Who Is Ujjwal Nikam? Prosecutor In 26/11 Mumbai Terror Case, Now Nominated To Rajya Sabha

Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, popular attorney and Special Public Prosecutor has been appointed to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu. Ujjwal was leading the prosecution in many of the nation’s most sensational terrorism and criminal cases. His odyssey from the courtrooms of Maharashtra to the Upper House is being acclaimed as a moment of pride for the legal community.

Ujjwal Deorao Nikam’s crucial role in 26/11 case

Nikam was the chief prosecutor in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case that has given him national importance. Nikam had fought the case on behalf of the state of Maharashtra and emerged victorious with the conviction of Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab who was a member of the Islamist militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Nikam has showed his brilliance not just in one case, but in many. He has defended Maharashtra State in a large number of cases that are related to terror and criminal acts such as the 1991 Bombay bomb blasts, the 2003 Gateway of India bombings and the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. He also argued the murder case of music baron Gulshan Kumar. He also defended in the high-profile murder case of BJP leader Pramod Mahajan.

ALSO READ: President Droupadi Murmu Nominates Ujjwal Nikam, Harsh Shringla, Meenakshi Jain & Sadanandan Master To Rajya Sabha

Reacting to the selection to Rajyasabha, Nikam said “It’s a moment of pride for me. I never dreamed or hoped to be nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha by the President of India”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has praised the nomination as “exemplary” of Nikam’s dedication to the legal profession and values of the Constitution. “He has always worked to ensure common citizens are treated with dignity,” Modi said.

Padma Shri for Ujjwal Deorao Nikam

For his work, the Government of India gave him the Padma Shri in 2016. Nikam has also been recognized with various legal and civic organizations for his tireless quest for justice and ensuring the Constitution.

Ujjwal Nikam also has affiliations with the Bharatiya Janata Party besides from his lawyer career. He was a candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North Central seat but was defeated. However, his nomination to Rajya Sabha is considered as a tribute to his lifetime of public service.

ALSO READ: Who Is C Sadanandan Master? From Kerala Teacher To Rajya Sabha Nominee And 1994 Kannur Attack Survivor