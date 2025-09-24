LIVE TV
Home > India > Union Government Approves Doubling Of Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya Railway Line In Bihar

Union Government Approves Doubling Of Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya Railway Line In Bihar

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the doubling of the Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya railway line in Bihar at a cost of Rs 2,192 crore. The 104 km project will benefit 1,434 villages and 13.46 lakh people across four districts, including Gaya and Nawada.

Union Government Approves Doubling Of Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya Railway Line In Bihar

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 24, 2025 21:11:47 IST

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the doubling of Bakhtiyarpur – Rajgir – Tilaiya single railway line section (104 km) in Bihar with total cost of Rs. 2,192 crore (approx.).

The project covering four Districts in the state of Bihar will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 104 Kms.

Project section also provides rail connectivity to prominent destinations such as Rajgir (Shanti Stupa), Nalanda, Pawapuri etc. attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the country.

 Multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approx. 1,434 villages and about 13.46 lakh population and two Aspirational Districts (Gaya and Nawada).

 This is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, fly ash etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 26 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (5 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (24 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 1 (One) Crore trees.

The enhanced line capacity will improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways. The projects are in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing  multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.

Recap Of Leh Violence! Four Killed, 30 Injured In The Statehood Protest In Ladakh

Union Government Approves Doubling Of Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya Railway Line In Bihar
Union Government Approves Doubling Of Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya Railway Line In Bihar

