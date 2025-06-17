Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Slams Lalu Prasad Yadav Over Alleged Insult To BR Ambedkar

In a growing political controversy just months ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched a sharp attack on RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing him of insulting Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and refusing to apologise for the act.

The row stems from a recent incident during Lalu Yadav’s birthday celebration, where a worker reportedly tried to present a picture of BR Ambedkar. Allegedly, the photograph was kept near Lalu’s feet, sparking outrage among Dalit groups and political leaders across party lines.

Speaking to ANI, Arjun Ram Meghwal criticised Lalu Yadav’s conduct, stating, “The worker who brought the picture of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar wanted to give it to Lalu Yadav. But Lalu Yadav’s arrogance is reflected in his body language and the way he was sitting.”

He went on to accuse Yadav of hypocrisy: “On one hand, you say that you’re the leader of Dalits and the backwards community and that you advocate social justice… On the other hand, you insult Babasaheb and you are so arrogant that you do not even apologise.”

Meghwal warned that the people of the country would not tolerate such disrespect toward a national icon like Ambedkar.

Adding to the political backlash, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also condemned Lalu Yadav’s actions. Speaking to the media, he said, “RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has revealed his true mindset towards Dalits… He must apologise to the Dalits of the country for this act of disrespect.”

Giriraj went a step further, demanding repentance: “Not just an apology he should go to the banks of the Ganga and repent for his actions.”

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh Launches Free JEE And NEET Coaching For Government Junior College Students

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary echoed the criticisms, accusing Lalu Yadav of displaying extreme arrogance. “No one has ever seen a leader as arrogant as Lalu Yadav to date,” Choudhary stated.

He also insisted that both Yadav and his party members should apologise if any mistake was made regarding Ambedkar. “He continues to act arrogantly and humiliate everyone. Such arrogant leaders should abandon their pride,” Choudhary added.

These developments have sparked a fierce political controversy, especially with Bihar set to hold their assembly elections this year. With the possibility of a fierce battle between the BJP and RJD, controversies such as this one are relevant to public perception and voter sentiment.

Although Lalu Prasad Yadav has yet to release an official response or apology, the BJP seems all too willing to capitalize on the issue and appeal to Dalit and backward caste voters a crucial demographic in the political dynamics of Bihar.

The controversy has sparked mixed reactions across social and political platforms. While BJP leaders insist on a formal apology, RJD supporters argue that the incident is being politically exaggerated.

Regardless of political intent, the episode underscores the sensitive legacy of BR Ambedkar in Indian politics and how his image continues to influence voter sentiment, especially among marginalised communities.

As the political heat rises in Bihar, the question remains will Lalu Yadav break his silence and apologise, or will the opposition keep the pressure on?

ALSO READ: Married Man With Two Children Confesses To Murdering Girlfriend, A Haryana Model: Timeline Explained