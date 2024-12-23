Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Unnao Rape Case: Delhi HC Extends Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Interim Bail For A Month

Delhi High Court has granted a one-month extension of interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a convict in the Unnao rape case, citing medical reasons.

Unnao Rape Case: Delhi HC Extends Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Interim Bail For A Month

The Delhi High Court has granted a one-month extension of interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a convict in the Unnao rape case, citing medical reasons.

Sengar had earlier requested a five-month extension of his bail to address ongoing health issues.

The court initially approved interim bail for Sengar on December 5, 2024, to facilitate a medical evaluation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). After examining the medical report provided by AIIMS, the court decided to extend his bail while placing strict conditions on his release.

Sengar is required to remain confined to his residence, with exceptions only for medical visits to AIIMS. His residence details have been shared with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A Delhi Police constable will monitor him round-the-clock, and his visitor count is restricted to two people at a time.

Additionally, a CBI officer will contact him daily to ensure compliance.

To support his recovery, the court has permitted Sengar to hire one attendant. However, he has been directed to surrender before the jail superintendent on January 20, 2025. The matter will next be heard on January 27, 2025.

The bench, comprising Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Amit Sharma, cited Sengar’s ongoing medical conditions—including recovery from eye surgery, scrotal pain, and bleeding issues during defecation—as reasons for the bail extension.

“Considering the overall medical condition of the appellant, this court is of the opinion that the extension of interim bail for a period of one month is warranted to enable the appellant to recover,” the bench observed.

Sengar’s release comes with stringent oversight to ensure compliance with the court’s directives. His medical condition will continue to be monitored, and any violation of the terms set by the court will result in immediate action.

The case has attracted significant public attention since Sengar, a former legislator, was convicted in 2019 for raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. His conviction and sentencing to life imprisonment were hailed as a landmark in India’s fight against gender-based violence.

This interim bail extension underlines the balance courts strive to maintain between ensuring justice and addressing humanitarian concerns such as the health of convicts.

Filed under

Unnao Rape Case

