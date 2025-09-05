Unseen Street Dramas Of ‘Bihar Bandh’ You Should Not Miss, Loaded With Laughter

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and BJP workers observed a statewide bandh in Bihar on September 4, from 7:00 am to 12 noon. The bandh ended peacefully with essential services, emergency facilities, and railway operations remaining unaffected. The BJP Mahila Morcha led the demonstrations in several districts. The protest was called against derogatory remarks made by Congress workers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga. NDA leaders said the bandh was a show of public anger against such language used by opposition leaders during the event.

Prime Minister’s Response to the Remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the remarks during a public event on September 2. Without directly naming leaders, he called opposition figures “naamdaar,” people born with a silver spoon who, he said, cannot understand the struggles of poor mothers or the suffering of their children. Referring to the comments made in Darbhanga, PM Modi said, “The struggles of a poor mother, the suffering of her son—these young princes born into royal families cannot understand. The power of the country and Bihar seems like an inheritance of their family to them.”

BJP Mahila Morcha Leads Protest in Bihar

In Muzaffarpur, BJP Mahila Morcha activists staged protests, raising slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The demonstration began from the party office and culminated at Saraiyaganj Tower. Activists carried placards and shouted slogans such as “Rahul Gandhi, come to your senses.” Mahila Morcha district president Monalisha said the bandh was called in response to the remarks made in Darbhanga. BJP MLA Ram Surat Rai also joined the protest and extended full support. Leaders demanded a public apology from opposition leaders, warning that the agitation would intensify if demands were ignored.

Ravi Shankar Prasad on Indian Culture

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also reacted strongly to the comments against Prime Minister Modi’s mother. He said it is India’s culture to respect mothers and that derogatory remarks against women show the mindset of opposition leaders. Prasad added that insulting a leader’s mother is not only offensive to an individual but also against Indian values and traditions. He called upon the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan leaders to apologize for the language used during their rally. BJP leaders have made it clear that they will continue protests if the apology is not issued.

Unseen Glimpses of Bihar Bandh Go Viral

In the first video shared on X, where elderly women were seen sitting on the streets, holding placards that read “Mai bhi maa hu.” Among them, a woman journalist lay down on the road with the same placard. When questioned about why she was lying there, she replied, “Maa ke samman me betiya utri h maidan me.”

When asked if she would get up and talk, she responded fiercely, “Ab let gaye h to jab tak mafi nahi mange tab tak nahi uthenge, letle rahenge.” When the reporter reminded her she was also a journalist, she shot back, “To uskar maa nahi hoti h kya?” The video quickly spread online, with viewers calling it both humorous and symbolic of the protest’s emotions.

This #BiharBandh was one of the most funniest show organised by BJP 😭 I can’t stop laughing Lmao😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/dguFepXEBq — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) September 4, 2025

In another viral clip, a news reporter confronted BJP workers during the bandh, pointing out that shops, roadside stalls, auto rickshaws, and hotels were still open, suggesting that the public was not fully supporting the bandh.

The reporter asked whether the workers were shocked by the situation. After looking around for a few moments, he rushed towards the open shops and shouted, “Band karo ye sab, sab band karo.” He called nearby vendors to shut down their establishments immediately. This exchange, captured on camera, drew laughter online, with users commenting that the situation looked like a comedy scene from an election campaign.

Another widely shared photograph came from the Bihar Youth Congress, which posted an image on X (formerly Twitter). It showed a man holding a placard that also read “Mai bhi maa hu.” The Congress captioned the image with sarcasm, writing, “congratulations”.

The post went viral and triggered political banter between ruling and opposition party supporters.

A separate video uploaded on social media showed a heated confrontation between a commuter and BJP protesters blocking the road. When the commuter asked them to make way, a woman protester replied, “Aap side karwa ke jaiye.” The man responded angrily, saying, “Dikhai nahi de raha h? Ye rangdaari kar rahe h. Bihar kisi ke baap ka nahi hai. Jo jab man hua band kar do.”

He further added that since the government was theirs, they should work with peace proposals instead of staging disruptive protests. The clip received thousands of shares, highlighting public frustration over frequent political shutdowns.

One more video, shared by advocate Vijay Singh, showed BJP protesters blocking a school bus and preventing it from moving forward. Parents expressed concern over children being caught in the protest. The footage sparked a debate on whether political demonstrations should be allowed to obstruct school operations, especially when children’s safety is involved.

While political leaders focused on the serious message of the bandh, the lighter and controversial moments circulating online caught equal, if not more, attention.

