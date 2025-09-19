UP Man Gets Bombarded With Calls, Gets Harassed After Rahul Gandhi Shares Number During Press Conference
UP Man Gets Bombarded With Calls, Gets Harassed After Rahul Gandhi Shares Number During Press Conference

UP Man Gets Bombarded With Calls, Gets Harassed After Rahul Gandhi Shares Number During Press Conference

Rahul Gandhi’s "vote chori" press meet sparked controversy after Prayagraj resident Anjani Mishra’s phone number was displayed, leading to harassment calls. Mishra plans to file a police complaint, while the Election Commission dismissed Gandhi’s voter manipulation allegations as baseless.

Rahul Gandhi recently addressed a press conference in New Delhi (Pic Credit: INC)
Rahul Gandhi recently addressed a press conference in New Delhi (Pic Credit: INC)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 19, 2025 07:45:11 IST

A man claims to be receiving unceasing calls, and he is going to file a case with the police after his mobile number was displayed at the press meeting of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the alleged vote chori.

Talking to Mumbai Tak, the man, who has been identified as Anjani Mishra, said he had possessed the phone number since more than 15 years. Mishra who is a resident of Prayagraj and works in the sales department also explained that he had not made an application to have his name deleted as a voter, and he was taken aback to see his name mentioned during the press conference of September 18.

Man Harassed After Rahul Gandhi Shares Number at Presser

Because the number was shown, Mishra has reportedly been receiving a lot of calls, which has caused him to be upset. He has also mentioned that he will complain to the police regarding the harassment.

During the press conference with the Indira Bhawan headquarters of the Congress in Delhi on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi charged the Election Commission and other individuals with being parties to what he described as systematic ‘vote chori’ (vote theft), and that the operation of which he alleged had been aimed at voters in several states.

EC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations

At the briefing he said the CEC was safeguarding the vote chors and the individuals who have brought about t

He asked the Election Commission to provide records demanded by investigative agencies and indicated that the party would provide more research in the foreseeable weeks.

The Election Commission rejected the allegations presented by Gandhi as being wrong and unfounded and that deletions of the vote cannot be done without an opportunity to hear the affected person. 

ALSO READ: 29-Year-Old Telangana Techie Shot Dead By US Police In California, Here’s What The Cops Said

UP Man Gets Bombarded With Calls, Gets Harassed After Rahul Gandhi Shares Number During Press Conference

UP Man Gets Bombarded With Calls, Gets Harassed After Rahul Gandhi Shares Number During Press Conference

UP Man Gets Bombarded With Calls, Gets Harassed After Rahul Gandhi Shares Number During Press Conference
UP Man Gets Bombarded With Calls, Gets Harassed After Rahul Gandhi Shares Number During Press Conference
UP Man Gets Bombarded With Calls, Gets Harassed After Rahul Gandhi Shares Number During Press Conference
UP Man Gets Bombarded With Calls, Gets Harassed After Rahul Gandhi Shares Number During Press Conference

