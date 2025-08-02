Home > India > Urine Water? Odisha Engineer Falls Sick After Drinking Urine-Mixed Water In Office

Urine Water? Odisha Engineer Falls Sick After Drinking Urine-Mixed Water In Office

A junior engineer in Odisha's Gajapati district fell ill after unknowingly drinking water allegedly mixed with urine, brought by a peon while working late at the RWSS office. Lab tests later confirmed high levels of ammonia in the sample. The engineer filed an FIR, and police have detained the peon while probing the motive behind the incident.

Urine Water In Office
Urine Water In Office

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 2, 2025 11:33:57 IST

A junior engineer working in Odisha’s Gajapati district fell ill after unknowingly drinking water allegedly mixed with urine. The incident took place on July 23 in the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) Department office. The engineer, working late at night under pressure and poor lighting, drank from a bottle brought by a peon. Soon after consuming it, he felt sick. 

He then checked the bottle’s contents, noticed an unusual smell and appearance, and suspected contamination. The engineer sought medical help and was later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Engineer Files Complaint, Lab Report Shows Ammonia in Water

After recovery, the junior engineer filed a formal complaint with the police. He also submitted the water sample for laboratory testing. The results revealed very high levels of ammonia in the liquid, confirming contamination. Speaking to the media, the engineer said, “The high levels of ammonia establish that it was urine.

 I have filed an FIR with the police. I want a full investigation. I feel humiliated.” He also reported that two other staff members who drank from the same bottle complained about its taste and quality, raising further concern.

Police Detains Peon, Begins Probe Into Incident

Following the engineer’s complaint, the police detained the peon who brought the water. Authorities are now investigating the motive behind the incident. According to reports, the accused peon claimed that he had filled the bottle from the office water purifier and left it in the engineer’s room. He denied any knowledge of the contamination.

“I had taken the water from a purifier machine, kept the bottle in the engineer’s room and had no idea what happened thereafter,” he told investigators, as per news agency PTI.

Department Yet to Issue Official Statement

Officials from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department have not released a public statement regarding the incident. Police are continuing their investigation, questioning other staff members and checking CCTV footage from the office premises.

The case has raised concerns over workplace safety and staff behavior within government departments. Authorities have not confirmed whether any internal action has been taken against the accused or if additional staff are under suspicion. The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine the facts and motive. 

Must Read: Rise In Racist Assaults On Indians Prompts Embassy Alert In Ireland

Tags: odishaUrine Water

RELATED News

PM Modi Launches Rs 2,200 Crore Projects And Releases PM-KISAN Funds In Varanasi
Assam: Family On The Lookout For Man After Mid-Air Assault On IndiGo Flight
Rise In Racist Assaults On Indians Prompts Embassy Alert In Ireland
Assam Man Reported Missing After Disturbance Aboard IndiGo Flight
Railways Appoints Station Directors At 73 Congested Stations For Festive Season

LATEST NEWS

‘Those Lips, The Way They Move’: Donald Trump Gushes Over 27-Year-Old Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
US Condemns French Probe Into Elon Musk’s X, Calls It Act Of ‘Foreign Censorship’
Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades Not Saif
Emmanuel Macron Targets EU For Being ‘Soft’ In US Trade Talks, Promises To Fight Back
SummerSlam 2025 Main Event: CM Punk vs Gunther Could Deliver A Cash In
$200 Million White House Ballroom: Who’s Funding Donald Trump’s Lavish ‘One Beautiful Ballroom’?
Urine Water? Odisha Engineer Falls Sick After Drinking Urine-Mixed Water In Office
India’s GST Collection Rises 7.5% In July 2025 To ₹1.95 Lakh Crore, Hit An All-Time High Of Rs 2.37 Lakh Crore In April
Good News For Travellers, Schengen Visa To Go Fully Digital: Here’s What It Means For Indians Travelling To Europe
Ohio Couple Welcomes ‘World’s Oldest Baby’ From Embryo Frozen Since 1994: If You Can’t Feel Her…
Urine Water? Odisha Engineer Falls Sick After Drinking Urine-Mixed Water In Office

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Urine Water? Odisha Engineer Falls Sick After Drinking Urine-Mixed Water In Office

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Urine Water? Odisha Engineer Falls Sick After Drinking Urine-Mixed Water In Office
Urine Water? Odisha Engineer Falls Sick After Drinking Urine-Mixed Water In Office
Urine Water? Odisha Engineer Falls Sick After Drinking Urine-Mixed Water In Office
Urine Water? Odisha Engineer Falls Sick After Drinking Urine-Mixed Water In Office

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?