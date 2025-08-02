Urine Water? Odisha Engineer Falls Sick After Drinking Urine-Mixed Water In Office

A junior engineer working in Odisha’s Gajapati district fell ill after unknowingly drinking water allegedly mixed with urine. The incident took place on July 23 in the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) Department office. The engineer, working late at night under pressure and poor lighting, drank from a bottle brought by a peon. Soon after consuming it, he felt sick.

He then checked the bottle’s contents, noticed an unusual smell and appearance, and suspected contamination. The engineer sought medical help and was later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Engineer Files Complaint, Lab Report Shows Ammonia in Water

After recovery, the junior engineer filed a formal complaint with the police. He also submitted the water sample for laboratory testing. The results revealed very high levels of ammonia in the liquid, confirming contamination. Speaking to the media, the engineer said, “The high levels of ammonia establish that it was urine.

I have filed an FIR with the police. I want a full investigation. I feel humiliated.” He also reported that two other staff members who drank from the same bottle complained about its taste and quality, raising further concern.

Police Detains Peon, Begins Probe Into Incident

Following the engineer’s complaint, the police detained the peon who brought the water. Authorities are now investigating the motive behind the incident. According to reports, the accused peon claimed that he had filled the bottle from the office water purifier and left it in the engineer’s room. He denied any knowledge of the contamination.

“I had taken the water from a purifier machine, kept the bottle in the engineer’s room and had no idea what happened thereafter,” he told investigators, as per news agency PTI.

Department Yet to Issue Official Statement

Officials from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department have not released a public statement regarding the incident. Police are continuing their investigation, questioning other staff members and checking CCTV footage from the office premises.

The case has raised concerns over workplace safety and staff behavior within government departments. Authorities have not confirmed whether any internal action has been taken against the accused or if additional staff are under suspicion. The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine the facts and motive.

