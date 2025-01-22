US Raises Concerns About Irregular Immigration; India Reaffirms Openness To Returnees

In a landmark first meeting between newly-appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, the duo addressed several key issues, including irregular immigration and economic cooperation. The discussions come amid increasing diplomatic engagement between the two nations, with both sides eager to strengthen ties.

Rubio emphasized the US administration’s intent to deepen economic collaboration with India, as well as address concerns related to irregular migration. In response, Jaishankar reiterated India’s position on mobility, underscoring the importance of legal mobility and expressing the country’s commitment to facilitating the return of Indian citizens who are in the US illegally. He highlighted that India has always been open to legitimate repatriation but remains firmly opposed to illegal migration, which often leads to other unlawful activities.

The meeting also touched upon the possibility of a high-level meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the upcoming AI summit in Paris. Jaishankar expressed his belief that there is a strong sense of trust between the leaders, which significantly bolsters the relationship between the two countries. This trust is not just at the top levels but is deeply embedded within the system, helping to set the stage for more ambitious goals in the future.

Another topic of importance was the long wait times for US visas in India, which Jaishankar pointed out as a point of concern for smoother relations. He emphasized the need to address the bottlenecks and ensure that both countries can better facilitate the movement of skilled professionals, especially in an increasingly technology-driven world.

On economic cooperation, Jaishankar remarked that the two countries had numerous opportunities to optimize collaboration, particularly in the fields of technology, defense, energy, and regional security. He emphasized the importance of aligning both nations’ economic interests and highlighted that the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), launched during the Biden administration, would continue under the Trump administration as well.

Jaishankar also pointed out that while the Trump administration had played a key role in strengthening defense cooperation with India, including agreements such as BECA and COMCASA, the next phase of bilateral engagement would likely see an even closer alignment of both nations’ security and technological interests.

As the US looks to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Jaishankar highlighted the ongoing cooperation through the Quad and reaffirmed the commitment to upholding shared regional security goals.

Despite the positive discussions on these fronts, Jaishankar noted that certain contentious issues, including the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants, may continue to remain sensitive. Around 20,000 Indians are reportedly facing deportation from the US, a figure that could rise under the Trump administration, which has shown a tougher stance on immigration.

However, the two ministers avoided discussing certain issues, such as the alleged assassination plot against pro-Khalistan separatist Guruptwant Singh Pannun, keeping the focus on enhancing the broader bilateral relationship.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to a deeper, more robust India-US partnership, with an emphasis on advancing key areas of mutual interest. As both sides look ahead, the forthcoming discussions on critical technologies, defense cooperation, and economic ties are poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of this strategic alliance.

ALSO READ: ‘Chopped And Boiled Her’, Hyderabad Man’s Disturbing Confession On Wife’s Murder