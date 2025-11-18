LIVE TV
Home > India > Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Married Man Forcibly Tries To Kiss His Ex-Lover, She Bites Off His Tongue, Leaving It Bleeding

A married man allegedly tried to molest and forcefully kiss the woman, who retaliated by biting off his tongue, leaving him to bleed. The police have registered a sexual harassment case and are now preparing to arrest the man, who is identified as Champi.

Champi followed her there and allegedly grabbed and assaulted her. (Representative Image: ITG)
Champi followed her there and allegedly grabbed and assaulted her. (Representative Image: ITG)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 18, 2025 21:09:18 IST

In a shocking turn of events straight out of a thriller, a married man from Uttar Pradesh landed in a hospital after a secret meet-up with his ex went horribly wrong. The man allegedly tried to molest and forcefully kiss the woman, who retaliated by biting off his tongue, leaving him to bleed. The police have registered a sexual harassment case and are now preparing to arrest the man, who is identified as Champi. 

What Led to the Disturbing Tongue-Biting Incident in Kanpur?

The 35-year-old is a resident of Kanpur, was reportedly disturbed by the woman’s impending marriage arranged by her parents. After she got engaged, she began avoiding him, which, according to police, left Champi anxious and pushing for frequent meetings with her. 

Why Did Woman Bite his Tongue? 

The woman had gone to a nearby pond on Monday afternoon. Spotting her alone, Champi followed her there and allegedly grabbed and assaulted her. Despite her resistance, he continued forcing himself on her and tried to kiss her. In a desperate attempt to escape, the woman bit down on his tongue with full force, tearing off a part of it. 

Villages Rush Him to Hospital

Following the horrible incident, Champi began bleeding heavily. Hearing his screaming, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and alerted his family, who quickly took him to the Community Health Center (CHC). After receiving first aid, doctors advised that he be shifted to a larger hospital in Kapur for further treatment and specialized care. 

UP Police Register Case Against Champi

The Uttar Pradesh Police have officially registered a case against 35-year-old Champi following a bizarre and violent incident involving his ex-partner. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dinesh Tripathi, confirmed the incident and said that a case had been registered against the man and further legal action was being taken. 

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 9:09 PM IST
