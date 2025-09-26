Uttarakhand CM addresses foundation stone laying ceremony of roads reconstructed under Central Road Infrastructure Fund in Udham Singh Nagar

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday virtually addressed the foundation stone laying ceremony of roads reconstructed under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) in Udham Singh Nagar district.

CM Dhami stated that the reconstructed 20-kilometre road, developed with an investment of Rs 55 crore, will provide significant benefits to the Terai region. The project includes the widening and strengthening of the Manunagar-Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Matkota-Haldwani motor road.

“I believe that after the reconstruction of this road is completed, it will make the commute very easy for people here. This will benefit everyone, including the economy. After this route becomes a double lane, not only will the problem of traffic jams be eliminated, but industrial development in this area will also pick up a new pace,” he added.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that the road will benefit approximately two lakh local residents as well as farmers in the region. He noted that the improved connectivity will reduce the time and cost involved in transporting raw materials.

“The time and cost of transporting raw materials will also decrease. Under the guidance of PM Modi, our state is also continuously setting new records of prosperity and development. We are working to increase the road connectivity on a priority basis,” he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami emphasised that Uttarakhand is continuously setting new benchmarks in prosperity and development. The state government is prioritising the enhancement of road connectivity across the region.

The double-engine government elected by you is working towards completing the tasks that were pending for decades. We are trying to commence operations at the medical college being constructed in Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar, soon. In the last four years, more than 25,000 youth have secured government jobs,” CM Dhami added.

Dhami also mentioned ongoing developments such as the Industrial Smart City project in Khurpia and the upcoming foundation stone laying for an International Airport at Pantnagar.

Addressing issues related to education, the Chief Minister said, “We have enacted the strictest anti-cheating law to punish the cheating mafia in our state. As a result, in four years, all exams were successfully completed, and 25,000 candidates secured government jobs. In 2022-23, we implemented the anti-cheating Law, and since then, we have worked to imprison over 100 cheating mafias… However, some people are trying to push the future of our youth into darkness,” he said.

The Chief Minister accused the coaching and cheating mafia of joining forces to create unrest in the state.

“Paper leak conspiracy is being organised. The coaching mafia and cheating mafia have united to start a ‘cheating jihad’ in the state. Even before the probe, chaos is being spread in the state. Those who have never given any exam are leading the unrest,” he said.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the paper leak. “Strict action would be taken against those who are responsible for the paper leak. Many people are involved in cheating in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam. Police have caught them and they will be behind bars. This is being done to hinder the recruitment process,” Dhami added.

The Chief Minister said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam question paper leak case, and firm action will be taken based on the investigation. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.