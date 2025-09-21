LIVE TV
Home > India > Uttarakhand CM expresses gratitude to PM Modi for "revolutionary and historic" GST reforms

Uttarakhand CM expresses gratitude to PM Modi for "revolutionary and historic" GST reforms

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 14:01:07 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand for the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, which will come into effect from Monday, the first day of the nine-day Navratri festival.

CM Dhami added that this is a revolutionary step taken by PM Modi that will benefit all sections of society.

CM Dhami said, “From 22nd September 2025, tomorrow, new GST rates come into effect. This has two main slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. For this revolutionary and historic decision, I express gratitude to PM Modi on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand. This is a revolutionary step that will benefit common people, the middle class as well as the upper class. This is a huge relief to the common people.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi will address the nation on Sunday at 5 pm. This comes on the eve of Navaratri, which begins on Monday and coincides with the implementation of the GST reforms.

On Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying that GST reform is not “a mere tax change but a revolution,” noted that the PM Modi government’s “Diwali gift” reduced taxes on 375 products by 10 per cent, bringing down consumer prices.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced the first phase of the “GST Reform Awareness Campaign”, scheduled from September 22 to 29, aimed at spreading awareness about the benefits of the new GST reforms and promoting indigenous products.

Earlier this month, the GST Council brought the GST reforms that slashed the 12 and 28 per cent slabs. The decision was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 3, after she chaired the GST council meeting.

Additionally, there is also a 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan masala, cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages and on luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS