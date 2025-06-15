Uttarakhand Suspends Helicopter Services After Tragic Crash Near Kedarnath Claims Seven Lives

Seven people, including the pilot, were killed in a tragic helicopter crash near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Sunday morning. The Aryan Aviation chopper was en route from Kedarnath to Guptkashi when it reportedly went down at around 5:30 AM, likely due to bad weather.

Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local police rushed to the densely forested site under difficult weather conditions. All seven bodies have been recovered.

The deceased have been identified as Captain Rajbir Singh Chauhan (39), a resident of Jaipur and the pilot of the helicopter; Vikram Rawat (47), a representative of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee and resident of Rasi; Vinod Devi (66) and Trishti Singh (19), both residents of Uttar Pradesh; Rajkumar Suresh Jaiswal (41), Shraddha Rajkumar Jaiswal, and Kashi (2), all from Maharashtra.

Chopper Services Suspended for 48 Hours

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed security measures at the Defence Expo Ground in Lucknow earlier today before announcing that all helicopter services to Char Dham routes will be suspended for the next two days as a precaution.

“Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” Dhami told a leading News Agency. “Pilots operating in high-altitude zones must have experience in the region, and aviation companies are expected to comply with DGCA norms.”

He also directed the creation of a control and command centre to monitor helicopter operations in the Himalayan areas.

A high-level meeting was held with top state officials, including the Chief Secretary, Disaster Management Secretary, and officials from the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

Crash Investigation Underway

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been tasked with conducting a detailed investigation.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also stated that helicopter frequencies to the Char Dham shrines will be reduced in the coming days to ensure safety.

Sonika, Commissioner of Garhwal, stated that weather conditions in the valley remained poor and that most helicopters were redirected for emergency operations following the incident.

Previous Helicopter Incidents Raise Alarms

This crash is the latest in a series of helicopter accidents in the Char Dham region.

In October 2022, a similar tragedy occurred when a helicopter carrying pilgrims from Kedarnath crashed, killing all onboard.

The Himalayan terrain, combined with unpredictable weather and a high volume of air traffic during pilgrimage season, continues to pose serious challenges for safe aviation in Uttarakhand.

As the state mourns the loss of seven lives, today’s crash is a stark reminder of the urgent need for stricter aviation regulations, better infrastructure, and experienced pilots on high-risk pilgrimage routes.

