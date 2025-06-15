Live Tv
British F-35 Jet Makes Emergency Landing In Kerala After Failing to Return to Warship

British F-35 Jet Makes Emergency Landing In Kerala After Failing to Return to Warship

A British F-35 stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday night after running low on fuel, prompting airport authorities to declare an emergency. The jet, part of the UK’s HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group operating in the Indo-Pacific, landed safely at 9:30 p.m., according to sources cited by PTI. Officials said the pilot requested urgent clearance after issuing a low-fuel alert, and the situation was handled swiftly and professionally.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 12:45:22 IST

The aircraft, believed to have taken off from the UK’s aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, touched down safely at around 9:30 p.m. Airport officials immediately declared an emergency to facilitate a safe landing.

British F-35 Emergency Landing: “Everything Was Handled Professionally”

A source quoted by PTI said the pilot issued a low fuel alert and requested emergency landing clearance.

“The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally,” the source stated.

The situation was managed without incident, with airport staff coordinating the emergency protocols swiftly to ensure the jet’s safe arrival.

British F-35 Emergency Landing: Part of HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group

The F-35 jet is part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, which is currently stationed in the Indo-Pacific region. The group had recently wrapped up joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy, enhancing interoperability between the two forces.

While the reason the fighter could not return to the carrier remains unconfirmed, initial indications suggest adverse weather conditions around the vessel may have made landing unsafe.

Experts Call the British F-35 Emergency Rare, But Not Unusual

Defence analysts say such incidents, while uncommon, are not without precedent. The F-35B variant of the jet — the one involved in the incident — is specially built for short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL). This design allows it to operate from aircraft carriers without needing traditional catapult systems.

Still, its diversion to a civilian airport highlights the unpredictable nature of carrier-based operations, especially under challenging weather conditions.

F-35 Program: A Cornerstone of Modern Air Power

The F-35 program, led by US defence giant Lockheed Martin, is regarded as one of the most sophisticated multirole fighter projects in the world. The aircraft boasts cutting-edge stealth capabilities, integrated electronic warfare systems, and seamless data-sharing technology, making it central to the air strategies of the US, UK, Israel, and NATO.

