Home > India > Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025 Celebrate Excellence and Spotlight Dehradun as a Global Wedding Destination

The Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025, organized by Himalayan Buzz Admedia LLP in collaboration with The Big Daddy Events Co., showcased the state’s rising prominence as a premier wedding destination. Held at Hyatt Centric, Dehradun, the event brought together wedding planners, hoteliers, tourism officials, and dignitaries, including Chief Guest Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah. Highlights included a panel discussion on “Uttarakhand Wedding Vision & Mission 2030” and recognition of industry leaders. Winners included Taj Mussoorie Foothills, Hyatt Regency Dehradun, Aahana Resort, and Intenselovestory by Kuldeep Semwal. The awards aim to foster sustainable growth, innovation, and global recognition for Uttarakhand’s wedding tourism sector.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 1, 2025 13:33:12 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 27: The Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025 lit up the evening skies at Hyatt Centric, Dehradun, with a dazzling celebration of excellence, creativity, and vision in the wedding industry.

Organised by Himalayan Buzz Admedia LLP, in association with The Big Daddy Events Co., the event brought together leaders from the wedding, hospitality, and tourism sectors to recognise excellence and lay the foundation for Uttarakhand’s emergence as a world-class wedding destination.

The glittering evening featured an exclusive guest list of wedding planners, hoteliers, tourism officials, and government representatives, all working collectively towards transforming Uttarakhand into a premier hub for wedding tourism.

Dignitaries Grace the Occasion

The awards night witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries who have been instrumental in shaping the state’s cultural and tourism landscape. The event was graced by Maharani of Tehri Garhwal and Member of Parliament, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, attending as the Chief Guest. Her presence added a touch of regal elegance and highlighted the importance of preserving Uttarakhand’s rich heritage while promoting it as a global wedding destination.

Accompanying her were other distinguished Guests of Honor, including Mrs. Tripti Juyal Semwal, Vice President of Maya Devi University, Mrs. Poonam Chand, Additional Director at Uttarakhand Tourism, and Shri Saurabh Thapliyal, Mayor of Dehradun. Their combined presence underscored the collaborative effort between government bodies, academia, and industry leaders to elevate Uttarakhand’s wedding tourism ecosystem.

Strategic Industry Dialogue – Vision & Mission 2030

One of the evening’s most significant highlights was a panel discussion on “Uttarakhand Wedding Vision & Mission 2030 – Building a Sustainable, Spiritual, and World-Class ‘Wed in India’ Destination.”

The panel featured some of the most prominent voices from the wedding and hospitality sectors. Esteemed panelists included Ravi Goel, Co-founder of The Big Daddy Events; Gaurav Chanana, Whistling Teel; Rishabh Panchhi, Panchhi Events; Ayu Tripathi, Director, Aahana Resort, Jim Corbett; Ajit Singh Gandhi, General Manager, Hyatt Centric Rajpur Dehradun; and Malabika Das, Director of Celebrations, Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa.

The session was moderated by Avinash Mishra, Founder of Badmash Kebabi, ensuring a seamless exchange of ideas and perspectives.

Recognizing Excellence – Winners of Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025

The evening culminated in honoring outstanding individuals and organizations whose work has set new benchmarks for quality, creativity, and service in the wedding industry. From luxury resorts and planners to designers and service providers, each winner demonstrated exceptional innovation and dedication to building world-class wedding experiences in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025 Celebrate Excellence and Spotlight Dehradun as a Global Wedding Destination

Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025 – Winners

  1. Best Wedding Venue – Luxury Hotel – Taj Mussoorie Foothills, Dehradun
  2. Best Wedding Venue – 5 Star Hotel – Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa
  3. Best Wedding Venue – Luxury Resort – Aahana Resort, Jim Corbett
  4. Best Wedding Venue – Resort – Saraca Resort & Spa, Corbett
  5. Best Wedding Venue – Ganges Beach – Summit by the Ganges, Rishikesh
  6. Best Wedding Venue – Heritage Hotel – Hotel Chevron Fairhavens, Nainital
  7. Best Wedding Venue – Bespoke – Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa
  8. Best Wedding Venue – Mid Size – Regenta, Dehradun
  9. Best Wedding Venue – City – Hyatt Centric, Rajpur Road, Dehradun
  10. Best Wedding Venue – Midscale Destination Wedding – Pride Premier Solitaire, Dehradun
  11. Best Wedding Venue – Lakefront – The Lake Resort, Naukuchiatal
  12. Best Wedding Venue – Lawn – Qupid by Saffron Leaf
  13. Best Wedding Venue – Pre-Wedding Ceremonies – The Fern Brentwood Resort, Mussoorie
  14. Best MICE Venue – Hyatt Centric, Rajpur Road, Dehradun
  15. Upcoming Luxury Wedding Venue – Paatlidun Safari Lodge
  16. Best Wedding Venue – Riverside – Maldevta Farms, Dehradun
  17. Best Wedding Venue – Boutique Resort – AAR Resorts & Spa
  18. Best Bakery – Wedding Cakes – Ellora’s Melting Moments
  19. Best Wedding Photographer – Intenselovestory by Kuldeep Semwal

These winners are not only redefining the wedding landscape of Uttarakhand but also helping the state gain recognition as a leading destination for grand celebrations and luxury weddings.

Leadership Speaks

Sharing her thoughts on the event, Namrata Bhandari, Editor-in-Chief, Himalayan Buzz Magazine, stated:

“Uttarakhand is blessed with a rare combination of breathtaking landscapes and world-class hospitality. Through these awards, our aim is to spotlight the talented individuals and organizations working tirelessly to make the state a top choice for weddings and celebrations.”

Adding to this, Gauraveshwar Singh, Co-founder, Himalayan Buzz, remarked:

“The Uttarakhand Wedding Awards are not just about recognition but about building a collaborative platform that unites the wedding industry. This initiative is a step forward in positioning Uttarakhand as a global wedding hub while fostering sustainable growth and innovation.”

About Uttarakhand Wedding Awards

The Uttarakhand Wedding Awards is a flagship initiative by Himalayan Buzz Admedia LLP. The awards celebrate individuals and organizations driving growth in the wedding and events industry while promoting Uttarakhand as one of India’s most desirable wedding destinations.

With Himalayan Buzz at the forefront, the initiative focuses on fostering excellence, sustainability, and innovation, ensuring that Uttarakhand’s wedding tourism sector thrives and competes on a global stage.

Media Contact:
Himalayan Buzz Admedia LLP
Email: info@himalayanbuzz.com
Phone: +91-70373 99960

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 1:32 PM IST
QUICK LINKS