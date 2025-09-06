Vacant multi-storey building collapses in Delhi's Badarpur, power supply hit

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): A major tragedy was averted on Saturday afternoon when a multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Badarpur border area. Officials said there were no casualties or injuries as the structure was vacant at the time of the incident.

The collapse, however, damaged several electric poles and led to a power outage in the area.

Sarvan Lal Meena, Station Officer at Jasola Fire Station, said that they received the call for the building collapse at 1:31 PM.

“The building was empty, and we received the call around 13:31. We rushed to the spot of the incident to witness that the middle part of the building had collapsed. The other side of the building is about to collapse. We will help dismantle it. Due to the collapse, electric poles have also been destroyed. Thus, the electricity has been cut off,” Meena told ANI.

“There is no damage as such since the building was empty. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” he added.

Tehsildar (Sarita Vihar) Dheeraj Malik said the building was estimated to be around 15 to 20 years old.

Girish Bansal, Sub Divisional Officer of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), said electricity supply in the area had been disrupted.

“Due to the collapse, eight to ten electric poles have been destroyed. This has resulted in a power outage for many people. It will take 10 to 12 hours for the power to be restored,” he added.

According to officials, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at the Badarpur police station around 1:35 PM regarding the incident. The collapsed structure, located at Plot No. 2A, Pocket AB, Badarpur Extension, near Indira Nursery, had a basement and four storeys. It came down due to its dilapidated condition, they said. (ANI)

