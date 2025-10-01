LIVE TV
Bharat Mehra on Vantara: Anant Ambani's 3,000-Acre Ethical Animal Care Project Redefining Wildlife Conservation

Vantara, led by Anant Ambani and guided by Chief Advisor Bharat Mehra, is a groundbreaking 3,000-acre wildlife conservation and rehabilitation initiative in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Unlike traditional zoos, Vantara is a non-commercial, ethical sanctuary focused on rescue, medical treatment, long-term rehabilitation, and ecological sustainability. The facility currently cares for over 2,000 animals, including elephants, big cats, exotic species, and rescued trafficked wildlife. Equipped with state-of-the-art veterinary hospitals, hydrotherapy pools, AI-based monitoring, and green infrastructure, Vantara is setting global benchmarks in ethical animal care. Beyond its gates, it is creating jobs, restoring ecosystems, and empowering India’s animal care community.

October 1, 2025

New Delhi [India], October 1: More than a sanctuary, Vantara represents a new global benchmark in ethical animal care. Bharat Mehra explains the mission and mindset behind this pioneering project.

Bharat Jagmohan Mehra is a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist with over 25 years of humanitarian leadership. He is the founder of Bharat Mehra Strategies, advising top corporates across India and the Middle East. As Chief Advisor to Anant Ambani and a consultant to Ajay Piramal, Mehra provides strategic counsel at the highest levels. He also chairs the Radha Meera Trust, dedicated to social welfare and community upliftment.

Could you briefly explain what the Vantara Project is and what inspired it?
Bharat Mehra: Vantara is a large-scale, holistic wildlife conservation and rehabilitation initiative led by Anant Ambani. Headquartered in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and spread across 3,000 acres, its mission is to rescue, treat, and provide long-term care for injured, abused, or endangered animals, both native and exotic. The inspiration comes from Anant’s lifelong passion for animal welfare and his belief in giving voiceless beings a second chance at life.

What makes Vantara different from traditional zoos or sanctuaries?
Bharat Mehra: Vantara is not a zoo—it’s a non-commercial, conservation-driven initiative. There are no ticketed visitors or commercial animal displays. Our focus is entirely on rescue, medical care, rehabilitation, and conservation research. We’ve adopted global best practices from leading wildlife centres around the world. It’s designed as a recovery haven, not an exhibition facility.

What kind of animals are being cared for at Vantara?
Bharat Mehra: We’ve provided care for over 2,000 animals, including elephants, leopards, lions, tigers, various birds, and exotic species rescued from illegal trafficking or poor captivity abroad. Many arrived in critical condition, emaciated, abused, or abandoned—and each is now treated with personalized care and respect.

What facilities or technologies support this level of care?
Bharat Mehra: Vantara has some of the most advanced veterinary and rehabilitation infrastructure in Asia, state-of-the-art hospitals, hydrotherapy pools for elephants, enrichment enclosures, stress-free transport systems, and species-specific habitats. We also use AI-based health monitoring and bio-acoustic labs, and we collaborate with global wildlife experts from Africa, Europe, and the U.S.

Can you elaborate on the role of sustainability and ecology in the project?
Bharat Mehra: Ecological harmony is central to our mission. Vantara is built using green architecture and runs on solar energy, water recycling, and organic waste systems. We’ve restored over 100 acres of degraded land into thriving green zones, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that benefits both animals and the local environment.

Beyond the work inside Vantara, how is the initiative impacting local communities and the broader animal care ecosystem in India?
Bharat Mehra: We’ve reforested over 1,000 acres, creating jobs and helping Indians gain expertise in animal care and conservation. Vantara is building the kind of infrastructure that hasn’t existed in India, where people can upskill, share knowledge, and access resources to better support animals.

“Our work isn’t limited to what happens inside Vantara. We’re sharing our expertise with the wider animal care community, empowering them to serve better. For every animal we help within our gates, we’re reaching many more in the wild and in need.”

How has the public and government response been so far?
Bharat Mehra: Incredibly positive. The government has been very supportive, especially recognizing the sincerity and scale of our work. We’ve welcomed visits from conservationists, forest officials, and international NGOs who’ve praised the ethical standards and transparency we maintain. Anant has always emphasized that Vantara is a non-profit, humanitarian mission—and that message has clearly resonated.

Vantara is setting new benchmarks in animal welfare and conservation.
It’s an honour to serve this cause and support Anant Ambani’s vision. The work has only just begun.

Through his words, Bharat Mehra reminds us that Vantara is more than a project—it’s a legacy in the making, rooted in compassion, innovation, and a deep respect for all living beings.

Tags: AI in animal care, Anant Ambani wildlife sanctuary, animal welfare initiatives India, Bharat Mehra Vantara, conservation in Gujarat, ethical animal care India, exotic animal rescue India, sustainable sanctuaries India, Vantara project, wildlife rehabilitation Jamnagar

QUICK LINKS