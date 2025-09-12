"Very shameful…is this level of Congress party?": Ravi Shankar Prasad demands explanation from Rahul Gandhi on AI-generated video

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday slammed the Bihar Congress for posting an AI-generated video showing characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.

Prasad described the video as “a very shameful thing,” questioning the Congress party’s ethics and demanding an explanation from Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Prasad said, “This is a very shameful thing. Is this the level of the Congress party? They make memes of Prime Minister Modi’s late mother. I demand an answer from Rahul Gandhi for this.”

The BJP leader said the Congress had crossed all limits of political discourse by involving the Prime Minister’s late mother in its campaign material.

The AI-generated video was shared on social media from the official handle of the Bihar Congress unit earlier this week, sparking controversy and condemnation from BJP leaders.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed the Congress party for posting an AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother.

“Seeing this today was really painful. The fraud Congress-RJD people disrespected PM Modi’s late mother. Through AI technology, they made her say ‘halki baatein’ and did such a lousy thing,” the Union Minister told ANI.

He further took a jibe at the Congress party, asking them, “I challenge them, what would they do if I made an AI video of Nehru and Mountbatten?”

Bihar unit of the Congress party posted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is lambasting him over his politics.

The party had come under fire once before, while an unknown person had gone up to the stage of Congress-led ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar’s Darbhanga and hurled abuses at PM Modi and his mother.

In reponse, the BJP launched a massive attack against the opposition parties, especially Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav over the alleged abuses.

Earlier today, BJP leader CT Ravi strongly condemned the Congress party over the issue, describing the Congress party as a “clan of thieves” that always accuses others. He further accused the Congress of doing “vote chori.”

Speaking to ANI, CT Ravi said, “Congress is a clan of thieves. Such people always make accusations against others. Who did ‘Vote Chori’? Congress. They lost even the Vice Presidential election, which was conducted on ballots. With the blessings of God, India has received a leader like PM Modi.”

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore came down heavily on the Congress over the AI-generated video and said that those who get frustrated in politics resort to “cheap tactics”. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.