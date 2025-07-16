LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Live TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Home > India > Video | Two Shocking Incidents Of Women Being Tied To Poles In Andhra Pradesh Stir Outrage, Police Reveal Truth Behind One Case

Video | Two Shocking Incidents Of Women Being Tied To Poles In Andhra Pradesh Stir Outrage, Police Reveal Truth Behind One Case

Andhra Pradesh saw two disturbing pole-tying incidents. In Chittoor, police confirmed a staged act tied to a land dispute. In West Godavari, a woman was tied and beaten by a mob over an alleged affair. Police have taken action in both cases.

Andhra Pradesh saw two disturbing pole-tying incidents.
Andhra Pradesh saw two disturbing pole-tying incidents.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 00:10:16 IST

In back-to-back shocking events from Andhra Pradesh, videos of two women being tied to poles sparked public anger and raised concerns over rising violence and public shaming. While police confirmed one incident in Chittoor was deliberately staged amid a land dispute, another in West Godavari district was a real and brutal assault, prompting legal action.

Staged Incident Over Property Feud in Chittoor

A video that went viral from Thambiganipalli village in Chittoor district showed an elderly woman, Gangamma, tied to a pole with a pipe, triggering immediate outrage. However, a swift police probe led by Kuppam DSP B. Parthasarathi confirmed the entire act was fabricated.

The family feud began after the recent death of Munappa, a local man with two wives — Gangamma and Munemma. He passed away on July 5, with his final rites held on July 13. Following his death, tensions flared among family members over his property.

As per police findings, the incident was staged by Suresh, son of Gangamma, to malign Manjunath, Munemma’s son, who had no involvement and wasn’t even present during the incident. The police clarified that although the scene showed Gangamma tied, the pipe was loosely wrapped, and no actual harm occurred.

“Only Suresh and his side of the family were responsible. It was an attempt to mislead and defame,” said DSP Parthasarathi. A case has been registered at Rallabuduguru Police Station.

Real Assault in West Godavari: Woman Tied and Beaten in Public

In a separate and disturbing incident from Mogallu village in Palakoderu mandal, a woman was tied to a pole and beaten by a mob led by a jealous wife and her relatives. The woman, an unmarried worker at a local prawn processing unit, was accused of having an affair with Donga Subbarao, her co-worker.

On Wednesday, Subbarao’s wife, accompanied by her family, reportedly dragged the woman from her house, tied her in the village centre, and physically assaulted her in full public view.

Despite the woman’s cries for help, the attack continued until the Palakoderu police were alerted.

Sub-Inspector Ravi Varma said, “We immediately rushed to the spot, rescued the woman, and took her to Bhimavaram Government Hospital. Several women involved in the assault have been detained. A full investigation is underway.”

Public Reactions and Police Action

While one case turned out to be a false narrative, the other highlights the alarming issue of mob justice and public humiliation. Police in both districts have assured strict action, and investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Restore Statehood To J&K, Seeks Sixth Schedule Status For Ladakh

Tags: Andhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh viral videoChittoor staged pole videoWest Godavari assault videowoman tied to pole

More News

Messi Takes on MLS Rival Evander in Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Thriller (When and Where to Watch)
Tomorrowland Music Festival Under Fire: Main Stage Engulfed In Flames In Belgium
Video | Two Shocking Incidents Of Women Being Tied To Poles In Andhra Pradesh Stir Outrage, Police Reveal Truth Behind One Case
Kerala To Allow Euthanasia Of Diseased Stray Dogs—But Only With Vet’s Certification
Rahul Mishra To Open, JJ Valaya To Close India Couture Week 2025 In Delhi
Air India International Flights To Resume From THIS Date, Full Refund And Alternate Booking Options Available
Indigo Flight From Delhi To Goa Suffers Engine Failure, Diverted To Mumbai
21 Palestinians Killed In Stampede At Gaza Aid Distribution Center
Barack and Michelle Obama Shut Down Divorce Rumors With Humor On ‘IMO’ Podcast – Here’s What They Said
Staying Active In Adulthood Can Cut Death Risk By 40%, Says Major Study
Video | Two Shocking Incidents Of Women Being Tied To Poles In Andhra Pradesh Stir Outrage, Police Reveal Truth Behind One Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Video | Two Shocking Incidents Of Women Being Tied To Poles In Andhra Pradesh Stir Outrage, Police Reveal Truth Behind One Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Video | Two Shocking Incidents Of Women Being Tied To Poles In Andhra Pradesh Stir Outrage, Police Reveal Truth Behind One Case
Video | Two Shocking Incidents Of Women Being Tied To Poles In Andhra Pradesh Stir Outrage, Police Reveal Truth Behind One Case
Video | Two Shocking Incidents Of Women Being Tied To Poles In Andhra Pradesh Stir Outrage, Police Reveal Truth Behind One Case
Video | Two Shocking Incidents Of Women Being Tied To Poles In Andhra Pradesh Stir Outrage, Police Reveal Truth Behind One Case

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?