Video | Two Shocking Incidents Of Women Being Tied To Poles In Andhra Pradesh Stir Outrage, Police Reveal Truth Behind One Case

In back-to-back shocking events from Andhra Pradesh, videos of two women being tied to poles sparked public anger and raised concerns over rising violence and public shaming. While police confirmed one incident in Chittoor was deliberately staged amid a land dispute, another in West Godavari district was a real and brutal assault, prompting legal action.

Staged Incident Over Property Feud in Chittoor

A video that went viral from Thambiganipalli village in Chittoor district showed an elderly woman, Gangamma, tied to a pole with a pipe, triggering immediate outrage. However, a swift police probe led by Kuppam DSP B. Parthasarathi confirmed the entire act was fabricated.

Another inhuman incident in CM Chandrababu’s constituency Kuppam An elderly woman was tied to an electric pole due to land disputes in Tammiganipalli village under Karlagattu gram panchayat in Shantipuram mandal of Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh #AndhraPradesh… pic.twitter.com/ElVdygcNv3 — Headline Telugu News (@HeadlineTelugu) July 14, 2025

The family feud began after the recent death of Munappa, a local man with two wives — Gangamma and Munemma. He passed away on July 5, with his final rites held on July 13. Following his death, tensions flared among family members over his property.

As per police findings, the incident was staged by Suresh, son of Gangamma, to malign Manjunath, Munemma’s son, who had no involvement and wasn’t even present during the incident. The police clarified that although the scene showed Gangamma tied, the pipe was loosely wrapped, and no actual harm occurred.

“Only Suresh and his side of the family were responsible. It was an attempt to mislead and defame,” said DSP Parthasarathi. A case has been registered at Rallabuduguru Police Station.

Real Assault in West Godavari: Woman Tied and Beaten in Public

In a separate and disturbing incident from Mogallu village in Palakoderu mandal, a woman was tied to a pole and beaten by a mob led by a jealous wife and her relatives. The woman, an unmarried worker at a local prawn processing unit, was accused of having an affair with Donga Subbarao, her co-worker.

On Wednesday, Subbarao’s wife, accompanied by her family, reportedly dragged the woman from her house, tied her in the village centre, and physically assaulted her in full public view.

Despite the woman’s cries for help, the attack continued until the Palakoderu police were alerted.

Sub-Inspector Ravi Varma said, “We immediately rushed to the spot, rescued the woman, and took her to Bhimavaram Government Hospital. Several women involved in the assault have been detained. A full investigation is underway.”

Public Reactions and Police Action

While one case turned out to be a false narrative, the other highlights the alarming issue of mob justice and public humiliation. Police in both districts have assured strict action, and investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Restore Statehood To J&K, Seeks Sixth Schedule Status For Ladakh