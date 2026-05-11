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Home > India News > ‘Vijay Is First Dancing CM’: Old Video Of TVK Chief Goes Viral After Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

‘Vijay Is First Dancing CM’: Old Video Of TVK Chief Goes Viral After Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has been dubbed India’s “first dancing CM” as his cinematic dance legacy blends with modern politics, creating viral cultural and political moments across social media.

‘Vijay is first dancing CM’: Old video of TVK chief goes viral after becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
‘Vijay is first dancing CM’: Old video of TVK chief goes viral after becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 16:13 IST

Vijay has been widely labelled as India’s “first dancing CM” in popular social media commentary. The phrase reflects his unusual journey from one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, celebrated for his energetic dance performances, to becoming a major political leader. His transition from cinema to politics has generated massive public attention, especially among younger voters and fans who closely associate him with his iconic screen presence. Viral clips from campaign rallies and public appearances frequently showcase supporters recreating his famous dance steps, turning political gatherings into highly shareable social media moments.

Cinema, Politics, and Public Connection

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s political rise has been closely tied to his cinematic identity. Unlike traditional politicians, he entered public life carrying a ready-made mass following built through years in the film industry. His signature dance style, once a symbol of entertainment, has now become part of his political image as well. Videos of fans cheering and dancing during his appearances continue to circulate widely online, reinforcing the perception of Vijay as a leader with unmatched pop culture influence. Supporters often describe him as a politician who connects emotionally and culturally with the public through familiarity and charisma.

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Vijay Takes Oath as MLA at Tamil Nadu Secretariat

C Joseph Vijay on Sunday took oath as a Member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly at the Secretariat in Chennai. The oath was administered by protem speaker MV Karuppaiah. Apart from Vijay, other MLAs from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam also took oath as members of the Assembly. The ceremony came shortly after Vijay assumed office as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and resigned as the Tiruchirapalli East MLA. He will continue as an MLA representing the Perambur constituency.

Vijay Promises a “Transparent Government”

In his first speech after being sworn in as Chief Minister, Vijay stressed his commitment to running a transparent administration and said all actions of his government would be carried out openly. “After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women,” CM Vijay said.

Focus on Welfare and Essential Services

“Even if some people humiliate me, whether they are friends or enemies, all 8 crore people are still my people. My heart tells me that I must give complete attention to education, roads, drinking water facilities, and other essential services. As I said before, I will not touch even a single paisa of the people’s money,” he said. Following the oath-taking ceremony, the TVK chief signed his first set of official documents as Chief Minister. These included approval for 200 units of free electricity supply and the formation of Special Task Forces aimed at tackling drug-related crimes and strengthening women’s safety measures.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: TVK’s Vijay Meets MK Stalin After Taking Oath As Tamil Nadu CM. What’s Cooking?

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‘Vijay Is First Dancing CM’: Old Video Of TVK Chief Goes Viral After Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Tags: Chennai SecretariatJoseph Vijay oath ceremonyTamil Nadu CM Vijaytamil nadu politicsTVK governmentVijay transparent government

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‘Vijay Is First Dancing CM’: Old Video Of TVK Chief Goes Viral After Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

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‘Vijay Is First Dancing CM’: Old Video Of TVK Chief Goes Viral After Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
‘Vijay Is First Dancing CM’: Old Video Of TVK Chief Goes Viral After Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
‘Vijay Is First Dancing CM’: Old Video Of TVK Chief Goes Viral After Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
‘Vijay Is First Dancing CM’: Old Video Of TVK Chief Goes Viral After Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

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