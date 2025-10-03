LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
Home > India > Vijay Rally Stampede Update: Madras High Court Slams Vijay And TVK, Says ‘Vijay Vanished’, Forms SIT To Probe

Vijay Rally Stampede Update: Madras High Court Slams Vijay And TVK, Says ‘Vijay Vanished’, Forms SIT To Probe

The Madras High Court on October 3 formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IGP Asra Garg to probe the Karur stampede at Vijay’s rally, which killed 41 people. The court dismissed TVK district secretary N Sathish Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea and rejected calls for a CBI probe.

Vijay Rally Stampede Update: Madras High Court Slams Vijay And TVK, Says ‘Vijay Vanished’, Forms SIT To Probe

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 3, 2025 20:10:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay Rally Stampede Update: Madras High Court Slams Vijay And TVK, Says ‘Vijay Vanished’, Forms SIT To Probe

The Madras High Court on Friday, October 3, ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector-General of Police (North) Asra Garg to investigate the Karur stampede. The tragedy occurred on September 27 during actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally, leaving 41 people dead and several others injured. The court directed Karur police to hand over all documents related to the incident to the SIT for further investigation.

Court Dismisses Anticipatory Bail Plea

Justice N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by TVK district secretary N Sathish Kumar in connection with the stampede. The judge questioned the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party’s failure to control the crowd during Vijay’s roadshow. The bench noted instances of unruly behavior by party cadres, including damage to public property. Government Advocate S Santhosh presented nine FIRs registered against TVK members, including the district secretary, and opposed granting bail.

Calls for CBI Probe Dismissed

Advocate ML Ravi told reporters in Madurai that he had filed a petition seeking to transfer the investigation to the CBI, arguing that an impartial probe was needed. He stated that although Karur police granted permission for the public meeting between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., adequate security was not provided despite the massive turnout. Ravi also criticized the one-man commission appointed by the Tamil Nadu government, calling it a fact-finding body without statutory powers. However, the Madurai Bench of the High Court dismissed the petition seeking a CBI probe.

Must Read: What Was The AQI Of Delhi After Ravan Dahan On Dussehra?

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 8:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: madras high courtVijay rally stampede

RELATED News

Bihar Elections 2025: Left Parties Demand 35 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections
Rahul Hails Indian Motorcycle Brands In Columbia, Says ‘Innovation Rather Than Cronyism’ Can Win
What Was The AQI Of Delhi After Ravan Dahan On Dussehra?
EXCLUSIVE | PIL In Supreme Court Seeking Stricter GST Checks, Expert Ved Jain Warns Of Systemic Loopholes Enabling Fraud With Stolen Aadhaar And PAN
Indian Wicket Keeper Dhruv Jurel Performs Army Salute And Honour Indian Army For Their Heroism And Courage

LATEST NEWS

George Clooney says Trump should create incentives, not tariffs, for movie industry
AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize
IMF'S GEORGIEVA ON SENEGAL: FORMAL NEGOTIATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING THE IMF-WORLD BANK ANNUAL MEETINGS IN MID OCTOBER
Sean Combs Verdict: What Was Diddy’s Sentence? Judge Arun Subramanian Jails Music Mogul For Abuse, Trafficking
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Couple’s Net Worth Revealed, Fans Excited, Wedding Rumoured Feb 2026
Diddy Verdict: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Down Crying As Children Make Emotional Plea For Leniency
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children urge leniency at sentencing over prostitution conviction
Vijay Rally Stampede Update: Madras High Court Slams Vijay And TVK, Says ‘Vijay Vanished’, Forms SIT To Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Rally Stampede Update: Madras High Court Slams Vijay And TVK, Says ‘Vijay Vanished’, Forms SIT To Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Rally Stampede Update: Madras High Court Slams Vijay And TVK, Says ‘Vijay Vanished’, Forms SIT To Probe
Vijay Rally Stampede Update: Madras High Court Slams Vijay And TVK, Says ‘Vijay Vanished’, Forms SIT To Probe
Vijay Rally Stampede Update: Madras High Court Slams Vijay And TVK, Says ‘Vijay Vanished’, Forms SIT To Probe
Vijay Rally Stampede Update: Madras High Court Slams Vijay And TVK, Says ‘Vijay Vanished’, Forms SIT To Probe

QUICK LINKS