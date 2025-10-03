Vijay Rally Stampede Update: Madras High Court Slams Vijay And TVK, Says ‘Vijay Vanished’, Forms SIT To Probe

The Madras High Court on Friday, October 3, ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector-General of Police (North) Asra Garg to investigate the Karur stampede. The tragedy occurred on September 27 during actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally, leaving 41 people dead and several others injured. The court directed Karur police to hand over all documents related to the incident to the SIT for further investigation.

Court Dismisses Anticipatory Bail Plea

Justice N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by TVK district secretary N Sathish Kumar in connection with the stampede. The judge questioned the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party’s failure to control the crowd during Vijay’s roadshow. The bench noted instances of unruly behavior by party cadres, including damage to public property. Government Advocate S Santhosh presented nine FIRs registered against TVK members, including the district secretary, and opposed granting bail.

Calls for CBI Probe Dismissed

Advocate ML Ravi told reporters in Madurai that he had filed a petition seeking to transfer the investigation to the CBI, arguing that an impartial probe was needed. He stated that although Karur police granted permission for the public meeting between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., adequate security was not provided despite the massive turnout. Ravi also criticized the one-man commission appointed by the Tamil Nadu government, calling it a fact-finding body without statutory powers. However, the Madurai Bench of the High Court dismissed the petition seeking a CBI probe.

