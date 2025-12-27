LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug
LIVE TV
Home > India > Viral Video: Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane, Cop Touches Feet, Sparks Row

Viral Video: Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane, Cop Touches Feet, Sparks Row

A viral video has triggered a political row in Chhattisgarh, showing Dhirendra Shastri, the head of Bageshwar Dham, travelling in a government aircraft and being greeted by an on-duty police officer who is seen touching his feet. The visuals quickly triggered backlash, with critics raising questions over the conduct of the police officer as well as the use of a government aircraft to transport a religious figure.

Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane.
Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 27, 2025 16:14:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane, Cop Touches Feet, Sparks Row

A viral video has triggered a political row in Chhattisgarh, showing Dhirendra Shastri, the head of Bageshwar Dham, travelling in a government aircraft and being greeted by an on-duty police officer who is seen touching his feet. 

You Might Be Interested In

The visuals have sparked sharp reactions from the opposition parties and a war of words between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Opposition parties are raising questions over the Bageshwar Baba using state resources and the conduct of government officials, which escalated into a heated political debate.

What Bageshwar Baba’s Viral Video Shows? 

The viral video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows Dhirendra Shastri arriving in Raipur on Thursday along with state minister Guru Khushwant Saheb, ahead of a religious discourse in Bhilai town of Durg district.

You Might Be Interested In

As they step off the aircraft, a uniformed police officer is seen first saluting the minister and then removing his cap and shoes before bending down to touch the preacher’s feet. 

The visuals quickly triggered backlash, with critics raising questions over the conduct of the police officer as well as the use of a government aircraft to transport a religious figure. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user commented, “Dhirendra Shastri holds no constitutional post—no minister, no MP. So why a Chhattisgarh govt aircraft? This isn’t faith; it’s misuse of state power.” 

Second user commented, “Using a government aircraft for a private religious program while ignoring soldiers’ requests shows gross misuse of public resources and negligence in national security.” 

Another user commented, “Using taxpayers’ money to promote a private religious figure violates constitutional values and secularism.”

Congress Flags ‘Misuse’ of Govt Aircraft in Shastri Visit

Congress launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing the ruling party of misusing state machinery and public funds for political and religious optics. 

Chhattisgarh Congress communication department chief Sushil Anand Shukla alleged that deploying a government aircraft to ferry Shastri amounted to a “waste of public funds” and a “misuse of the state exchequer.” he questioned the constitutional basis under which the aircraft was arranged and sought an official explanation from the government.

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 4:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bageshwar baba viral videoBageshwar DhamBageshwar Dham babaDhirendra Shastriviral videos

RELATED News

Will Digvijaya Singh Be The Next Big Exit From Congress? Veteran Leader Shares PM Modi’s Photo, Praises BJP‑RSS

Breaking News: Pushpa 2 Stampede Case, Allu Arjun Named Among 23 in Hyderabad Police Chargesheet

Chilling Kanpur Horror: Woman Hacks Husband, Strikes His Head 10 Times With Axe, Child Hides in Room as Bloodbath Unfolds

Who Is Jeetesh Sisodia? Udaipur IT CEO Accused in Shocking Gang Rape Case Alongside Woman Executive Shilpa Sirohi

Pre-New Year Operation: Delhi Police Arrest 285, Seize Illegal Weapons, Drugs and Liquor in Massive Overnight Crackdown | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Not London, Not New York: Why Are Thousands Of Indian Workers Flocking To Moscow? Explained

Video: 700 Kmph In Just 2 Seconds, China Shatters World Records With Superconducting Maglev Train – All You Need To Know

Thailand And Cambodia Halt 20-Day Round Of Fierce Cross-Border Fighting, 101 Dead

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play Another Match For Delhi In The Tournament?

Viral Video: Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane, Cop Touches Feet, Sparks Row

Greater Noida Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Student Dies After AI Cheating Allegation In Exam, School Accused Of Mental Harassment

Asim Munir Calls ‘Brain Drain’ A ‘Brain Gain’, Citizens Ridicule Army Chief As Thousands Of Doctors, Engineers Leave The Country

World’s First: How Chinese Surgeons Grafted Woman’s Torn-Off Ear Onto Foot To Keep It Alive Before Reattaching It To Head

Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals Coach Who Passed Away After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

What Is ‘Somaliland’, The Independent State Officially Recognised By Israel? Why It Matters, How It’s Less About Land And More About Control Of The Red Sea | Explained

Viral Video: Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane, Cop Touches Feet, Sparks Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane, Cop Touches Feet, Sparks Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane, Cop Touches Feet, Sparks Row
Viral Video: Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane, Cop Touches Feet, Sparks Row
Viral Video: Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane, Cop Touches Feet, Sparks Row
Viral Video: Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane, Cop Touches Feet, Sparks Row

QUICK LINKS