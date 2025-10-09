Viral Video: Majestic View Of Mount Everest From Bihar, Thanks To Clean Air, Clear Skies

A rare and stunning view of Mount Everest from Jainagar in Bihar’s Madhubani district captured widespread attention online. Clear skies revealed the distant snow-capped peaks, which are usually hidden by pollution or haze.

The footage, recorded on October 6, 2025, by a visitor to Jainagar, shows the Himalayan range faintly visible on the horizon.

The video was shared on X by user Satyam Raj, quickly going viral. Residents and viewers expressed amazement at seeing the world’s tallest mountain from 170 km away. Experts and enthusiasts noted the clarity was due to recent rains improving visibility.

View of the majestic Himalayas as seen from Jainagar, Madhubani, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/nEeor4khbR — Satyam Raj (@Satyamraj_in) October 7, 2025

Viral Video Sparks Social Media Reactions

The video quickly garnered thousands of reactions and comments, with viewers astonished by the view of Everest from Bihar.

One user highlighted that the sight covered the entire width of Nepal, while another noted the tourism potential of such locations. People shared labelled images to identify visible peaks and discussed how rare such clear sights have become due to pollution.

Social media users reflected on past clear sightings, praising the pristine visibility of the Himalayas. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan added historical context, referencing past observations from Muzaffarpur and recommended reading The Great Arc by John Keay.

Ideal Town To Spot Mountains !

Jainagar, located on the banks of the Kamla River, offers open plains and a clear northern horizon, making it ideal for spotting distant mountains.

Locals report that the best time to see the Himalayas is from Vasant Panchami to Holi, and again between Durga Puja and Kartik Purnima, when the air is crisp and dry. The rare October sighting followed rainfall that reduced dust and pollution, improving visibility.

Historical and Scientific Perspective on Everest Visibility

Experts and social media users highlighted the scale and significance of Mount Everest in the video. At 8.8 km tall, Everest’s peaks rise above typical flight altitudes, which range from 8 km to 10 km. Discussions included how rare it is to witness such distant peaks, noting air quality and atmospheric clarity as key factors.

The video reinforced interest in geography, climate, and tourism, inspiring locals and viewers to appreciate the natural grandeur of the Himalayas.

Netizens Go Crazy Over This Video!

A user on X commented on the video and said, “Unfortunate Nepal couldn’t become one of the state of India else tourism it would have seen around Kathmandu and border area of North Bihar from Jainagar, Jogbani, Raxaul,Bhitamore becoming major transit spot for tourists and so many local development and employment.“

Unfortunate Nepal couldn’t become one of the state of India else tourism it would have seen around Kathmandu and border area of North Bihar from Jainagar, Jogbani, Raxaul,Bhitamore becoming major transit spot for tourists and so many local development and employment. — Suyash Karn (@suyashkarn) October 8, 2025







Another sais, “this is because of recent rains & air became clear or it was visible even before?”

X user slammed Bihar and said, “Biharis saw this and started spitting gutkha.”

Biharis saw this and started spitting gutkha — Ribeiro (@rdsouza11) October 8, 2025







For reference how Mt Everest’s height was also observed from Mujjafarpur originally. With other places. For more read ‘The Great Arch’ by John Keay. pic.twitter.com/4WiImylq2J — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 8, 2025







What’s the AQI? Haven’t seen such a clean air in a long time. — Rohan Dogra (@rohan__dogra) October 7, 2025







Must Read: Winter Onset! Delhi Wakes Up At 21 Degrees, IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning In 12 States