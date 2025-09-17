Vishwakarma Puja 2025: From Date To Puja Timings, Everything You Should Know
Home > India > Vishwakarma Puja 2025: From Date To Puja Timings, Everything You Should Know

Vishwakarma Puja 2025: From Date To Puja Timings, Everything You Should Know

September 17, 2025, marks the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.

Vishwakarma Puja (Photo Credit- Drik Panchang)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 17, 2025 07:13:06 IST

September 17, 2025, marks the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja. On this holy day, Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped. In Sanatan Dharma, Lord Vishwakarma is revered as the creator of mechanical sciences, architecture and Vastu Shastra. The craftsmen of all the fields and professions worship Lord Vishwakarma and due to this reason, on Vishwakarma Puja, most artisans, craftsmen, and traders also worship their tools, machinery, and instruments, according to Drik Panchang. This space articulates all the important information related to Vishwakarma Puja. 

Vishwakarma Puja: Timings

The auspicious timings of the Vishwakarma Puja 2025 were 01:55 AM. Vishwakarma Puja is observed during Kanya Sankranti. 
Rituals and traditions for Vishwakarma Puja

On Vishwakarma Puja 2025, the devotees should follow the following rituals and traditions-

1.    They should offer flowers and offerings to Lord Vishwakarma. 

2.    The workers should seek blessings from the Lord Vishwakarma for safety, productivity and innovation in their professions. 

3.    On this day, the workers from all industries worship their tools, machines, and instruments. This shows respect for their work and the machinery associated with it. 

What should and should not be done on Vishwakarma Puja?

According to the religious beliefs, the devotees should keep in mind the following points on the holy occasion of Vishwakarma Puja. 
1.    The workers should clean their tools and other equipment before the Vishwakarma Puja. 
2.    Also, the workers should abstain from consuming liquor or non-vegetarian food on this day. 
3.    The workers should ensure that they keep the workplace neat and tidy to attract positive energies. 

Is it a national holiday for Vishwakarma Puja?

No, there is not a national holiday for Vishwakarma Puja, but a restricted holiday. 

Also read: Bangladesh Chief Adviser visits Dhakeshwari National Temple ahead of Durga Puja

Vishwakarma Puja 2025: From Date To Puja Timings, Everything You Should Know

Vishwakarma Puja 2025: From Date To Puja Timings, Everything You Should Know

