Home > India > Vizag All Set for Massive Yoga Day Bash on June 21 with PM Modi Joining In

Vizag All Set for Massive Yoga Day Bash on June 21 with PM Modi Joining In

This year’s International Yoga Day on June 21 is going to be one for the books, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is joining in. The Andhra Pradesh government is planning something massive, hoping to pull off one of the biggest Yoga Day events in the country

Published By: Srishti Mukherjee
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 11:21:34 IST

This year’s International Yoga Day on June 21 is going to be one for the books — and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is joining in. The Andhra Pradesh government is planning something massive, hoping to pull off one of the biggest Yoga Day events in the country—maybe even set a world record.

Half a Million People Expected at RK Beach

The heart of the celebration will be at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, where about 5 lakh people are expected to roll out their yoga mats and join in. But it doesn’t stop there — yoga sessions will be held all across the city and state, making this a truly statewide affair.

According to government estimates, around 2 crore people will take part in Yoga Day events across Andhra Pradesh. It’s shaping up to be one of the largest yoga gatherings India has ever seen.

Hundreds of Teams Working Behind the Scenes

To get everything ready, the state has gotten 607 urban secretariats involved in organising the main event in Vizag. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is personally keeping an eye on the preparations. He’s even asked for staff from other secretariats to jump in and help if needed.

The main venue will be divided into 326 sections, and teams are being told to stay in constant touch so everyone knows exactly what they’re supposed to do. 

Naidu has stressed that smooth coordination ought to be ensured for the successful holding of the event.

Naidu has given instructions for having a Plan B ready since the weather forecast for that day looks good at present—if something goes wrong in the last minute, he does not want anybody to be caught in a situation of anguish, especially with the huge crowd that is expected.

Ensuring Comfort for All

The government thus focuses on smaller things that matter enough, such as parking, toilets, drinking water, or crowd control. CM Naidu, then others ministers, district heads, and officials at various meetings, have repeatedly insisted that the comfort and safety of the participants must be paramount.

Big Day, Big Dreams 

With a raft of volunteers, local officials, and folk across the state, Andhra Pradesh aims to make this Yoga Day really special. It’s not just about breaking records. It is about bringing people together to celebrate wellness on a grand scale.

And with PM Modi joining in at RK Beach, all eyes will be on Visakhapatnam on June 21. Whether you’re doing yoga at the beach, in your neighborhood, or at home, this year’s Yoga Day is all about showing up and being part of something big.

