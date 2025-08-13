LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Vote Chori’: Congress To Go Through Results Of 70 LS Seats Where Party Lost By Margin Of 50k Votes

‘Vote Chori’: Congress To Go Through Results Of 70 LS Seats Where Party Lost By Margin Of 50k Votes

Even as the Congress is alleging a massive vote theft during the last year Lok Sabha elections and in assembly polls by the Election Commission in collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP), sources on Wednesday indicated that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is working on almost 70 Lok Sabha seats spanning in several states where the grand old party lost by less than 50,000 vote margin.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo- ANI)
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo- ANI)

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: August 13, 2025 14:21:00 IST

New Delhi, Aug 13 

Even as the Congress is alleging a massive vote theft during the last year Lok Sabha elections and in assembly polls by the Election Commission in collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP), sources on Wednesday indicated that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is working on almost 70 Lok Sabha seats spanning in several states where the grand old party lost by less than 50,000 vote margin.

Rahul Gandhi on August 7 addressed a detailed press conference alleging huge level vote theft in Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha’s Mahadevpura assembly seat. 

Rahul Gandhi had alleged that in Mahadevapura assembly constituency alone, 1,00,250 votes had been “stolen” through duplicate entries, fake addresses and bulk registrations at single locations.  

Congress sources said that on Tuesday Rahul Gandhi had a detailed meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, just hours ahead of the meeting with the party’s general secretaries, state incharges and frontal organisation chiefs on the allegef vote theft and special intensive revision of voter rolls. 

Top party sources said that Rahul Gandhi during the meeting with the party chief said that on around 70 parliamentary seats the Congress lost with a margin of less than 50,000 votes in Lok Sabha polls last year. 

The source said that the Congress is now working on these constituencies to see if these BJP victories are genuine by looking into the voter rolls as the party has done in the case of Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat.

The source also said that Rahul Gandhi also batted for the machine readable rolls, a demand he has raised few days ago with the poll panel.

The source said that Rahul Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli mentioned that instead of going through the physical copies of voter rolls the digital readable format voter rolls are easiest path to check the genuinity of the rolls. 

The source said that Rahul Gandhi was also surprised that why the Election Commission has been refusing the demand of the party to share the digital readable format of the voter rolls. 

The source also said that in the coming days the Congress leader will once again address several press conferences to highlight the same and it can be done in multiple sessions.

Even party leader and Chhattisgarh incharge Sachin Pilot during the meeting of the general secretaries, incharges and frontal organisation chiefs mentioned that the Congress should be cautious in this case as every losing candidate should not blame ‘vote chori’ alone to hide own failure.

During the meeting of the party’s general secretaries, incharges and frontal organisation chiefs, the Congress decided to hold the mashal juloos on August 14, while from August 23 to September 14 it will hold ‘vote chor, gaddi chod’ rally and from September 15 to October 15, and the party will launch the signature campaign against the massive scale vote theft.

Rahul Gandhi while addressing the press conference on August 7 had said that there was ‘bhayankar chori’ (massive theft) during the polls and linked it with the SIR exercise in Bihar.

The Election Commission had denied the allegations of the former Congress chief and even Karnataka’s CEO and Haryana CEO had written to Rahul Gandhi demanding him to share the evidence. 

Karnataka CEO had also asked Rahul Gandhi to furnish the signed declaration and oath with it. Rahil Gandhi then said that whatever he says to his people in public can be taken as oath. 

The Congress leader is all set to kickstart his ‘Matdata Adhikar Yatra’ from August 17 in Bihar’s Sasaram over the alleged vote theft and SIR exercise of the poll panel. The yatra will go on for almost 15 days which will be attended by the Mahagatbandhan partners including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and will conclude in Ara district of the state. 

Also read: Karnataka CEO Issues Notice To Rahul Asking Him To Furnish Documentary Evidence Of Vote Theft

Tags: Congress president Mallikarjun KhargeMahadevpura assembly seatrahul gandhi

RELATED News

CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 17665 Electors Submitted Individual Objections
UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Enhanced Security Across All Zoos, National Parks
79 Years Of Freedom: Are Indian Women Truly Independent?
Beyond Mahatma Gandhi And Bhagat Singh: The Unsung Heroes Of India’s Freedom Struggle

LATEST NEWS

Former RCB Player Joins Adult Site, Sparks Controversy: League Imposes Promotion Ban
Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs Removal Case: Kichcha Sudeepa Urges Adoption Over Captivity, Says, ‘They Didn’t Choose The Streets’
Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More
‘Vote Chori’: Congress To Go Through Results Of 70 LS Seats Where Party Lost By Margin Of 50k Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Vote Chori’: Congress To Go Through Results Of 70 LS Seats Where Party Lost By Margin Of 50k Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Vote Chori’: Congress To Go Through Results Of 70 LS Seats Where Party Lost By Margin Of 50k Votes
‘Vote Chori’: Congress To Go Through Results Of 70 LS Seats Where Party Lost By Margin Of 50k Votes
‘Vote Chori’: Congress To Go Through Results Of 70 LS Seats Where Party Lost By Margin Of 50k Votes
‘Vote Chori’: Congress To Go Through Results Of 70 LS Seats Where Party Lost By Margin Of 50k Votes

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?